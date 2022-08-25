This afternoon at the Kopernik Space Observatory, the Red Cross held one of its several blood drives in the Southern Tier for the month of August. Members of the Observatory staff said they're more than happy to continue their partnership with the Red Cross, as the need for blood is always present. They stated that today their registrations were down from events in the past, likely due to it being the end of the summer, however that still didn't stop some walk-ins from showing up to donate -- with some free tickets courtesy of Kopernik, as a reward.

VESTAL, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO