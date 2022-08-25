Read full article on original website
Endzone Extras: Vestal Looks to Bounce Back with Senior-laden Roster & Defense
The Vestal Golden Bears only won three games last season. It was a team that lacked experience and a presence of Seniors, with just five on the roster in 2021. Now, the Varsity squad has upwards of 25 seniors -- over half of the team's roster -- and its giving Head Coach James Crunden a sense of comfortability heading into Week 1.
Vestal Welcomes New Teachers with Orientation Ahead of School Next Week
On Tuesday many new teachers in the Vestal Central School District began their first day of orientation, as they prep for the start of school next week. The head of the orientation, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Patrick Clarke, explains it's their way of getting everyone off on the right foot.
Kopernik Space Observatory Hosts Blood Drive with Red Cross
This afternoon at the Kopernik Space Observatory, the Red Cross held one of its several blood drives in the Southern Tier for the month of August. Members of the Observatory staff said they're more than happy to continue their partnership with the Red Cross, as the need for blood is always present. They stated that today their registrations were down from events in the past, likely due to it being the end of the summer, however that still didn't stop some walk-ins from showing up to donate -- with some free tickets courtesy of Kopernik, as a reward.
Owego Police Blotter: August 22 to August 28
During the week of Monday, August 22 to Sunday, August 28, the Owego Police Department had 142 service calls, 10 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 19 traffic tickets. Terri A Ingraham, 37, of Endicott was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree, after a traffic stop.
Horseheads Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Owego
A traffic stop leads to drug charges for a Horseheads man. The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says Briandavid M. Strong was stopped around 6:15 a.m. on West Avenue in Owego on Aug. 29th. After an investigation, Strong was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the...
Mixed-Use Housing and Commercial Spaces Coming to Stadium District on Henry Street
On Tuesday morning, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced new plans for a mixed-use housing project, with commercial spaces, in downtown Binghamton. At 180 Henry Street, Kraham and the President of Kearney Development Firm, revealed what will be the future site of a $24 million dollar mixed housing and commercial property, which will be at the intersection of Henry, Chapman Streets, and Mirabito Stadium.
Two Plead Guilty to Drug Charges
Two men plead guilty to drug charges in Broome County Court. According to the district attorney, 47-year-old Gregory L. Jackson of the Bronx was sentenced to three years in state prison and two years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree.
Davenport Landlord Arrested After Trying to Unlawfully Evict Tenant
A landlord is arrested and charged after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says he tried to unlawfully evict someone twice. The sheriff's office says Stephen Kiss of Davenport attempted to unlawfully evict a tenant by turning off the electricity and water to the tenant's residence on Magyar Lane on two separate occasions.
DMV Labor Day Closures Announced
The Broome County DMV offices will be closed for a few days during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend holiday. All offices will be closed Saturday, September 3rd and Monday, September 5th. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6th.
