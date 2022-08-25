ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
Florida Man Steals $2M+ in COVID Funds, Buys Boat and Ammo

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to stealing over $2.6 million in COVID relief funds that authorities say he used to buy a boat, ammunition, and jewelry. Daniel Joseph Tisone, 35, from Naples, on Monday admitted wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction, and illegal possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to court documents. He could now face 60 years in prison at his sentencing in December. Tisone used dodgy documents to fraudulently claim a series of loans during the pandemic. With his multimillion-dollar haul, Tisone bought two houses in Naples, a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, a 4.02-carat engagement ring, and a load of ammo. His plea agreement stipulates that he now has to pay back the cash and give up the homes, boat, and ring.Read it at AP
