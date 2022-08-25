(NEWTON/OLNEY) A reminder that starting this coming Thursday, September 1st, the LIHEAP energy assistance program will begin taking applications throughout Illinois, all to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. Various requirements apply, including proof of documentation. The Embarras River Basin Agency Incorporated will accept applications in its nine county offices in Olney, Newton, Lawrenceville, Robinson, Greenup, Martinsville, Charleston, Paris, and Tuscola. The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation will take applications in its seven county offices in Flora, Effingham, Vandalia, Shelbyville, Taylorville, Sullivan, and Taylor Springs. The Wabash Area Development Incorporated will take applications in its six county offices in Albion, Fairfield, Mt. Carmel, Enfield, McLeansboro, and Harrisburg. Call the respective office in your county of residence to schedule an appointment as soon as possible or go to the LIHEAP.org website for general information and more details.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO