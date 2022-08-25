Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
ISU receives funding to boost summer camp programs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University will get some additional funding for its summer camp programs. The university will receive $800,000 from the Lily Endowment. It's through the Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative. The money will support STEM camps targeted at middle and high school students. University...
WTHI
Sycamore Strong
Sycamore Strong - ISU community comes together to honor three lives lost too soon. The Indiana State University Community came together to mourn the loss of three students. They're paying tribute to the lives of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb VanHooser. The three were killed in a car crash on August 21st.
WTHI
Brazil leaders announce plans to combat park vandalism
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, community parks across the entire nation have seen a rise in vandalism. On Tuesday, Brazil, Indiana took the next steps to see change in its city. The Clay County community has partnered with Purdue University engineering to develop an innovative and cost-effective way to discourage...
$19 million construction project in full-swing at North Vermillion
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly $19-million construction project is in full swing at the North Vermillion Community School Corporation. From the walls to the lockers, to the classrooms, North Vermillion High School is getting a complete upgrade. Classrooms are being expanded and upgraded, security has been enhanced, “We’re able to touch just about […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
School corp. announces 2-hour-delay for Vigo County students as staff set to receive school shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says there will be an upcoming two-hour delay for staff training. Corporation officials, in a release, said the delay would happen on September 19. VCSC staff to undergo active shooter training called "ALICE" VCSC Board of Trustees approves two-hour delay...
WTHI
New app puts the spotlight on what Terre Haute has to offer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute residents now have a new app to help get connected to community events. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the launch of an app. It's called "See You in Terre Haute." The creators of the app...
WTHI
Terre Town neighborhood could soon expand water service to homes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local neighborhood could soon connect to water service. On Tuesday, the Terre Town community held a public forum to discuss the possibility. It was hosted by Mayor Duke Bennett and Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk -- in partnership with Indiana American Water. The goal was to...
WTHI
Historic African American cemetery in Vigo County to receive grant money
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Around $150,000 in grants will help restore nine African American historical sites in the Hoosier state. Stewart Lawn Cemetery in Vigo County is one of the recipients. According to Indiana Landmarks, the cemetery has many African American burial sites. It also serves as the final...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 22 - August 26
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 22, 2022 thru August 26, 2022. Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave. (6 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed spoiled and rotten food, (peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pasta, broccoli) in reach in refrigerator. Observed raw pork and ground beef stored above, fish, cooked meatballs and deli ham. Observed several food items in cooler without date of consumption. Found multiple food items being warmed in steam table, not heated to proper temperature within time limits. Observed accumulated debris on table top can opener and soda gun nozzle in bar area. Observed several food items held at 48-60 F should be 41 F or less.
Danville church to give away free food every month
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A Danville church wanted to help their community, so they handed out boxes of free food. It’s something they plan to do at the end of every month. 21st Century Christian Worship Center co-pastor Shanae Dowell said many people in the area need food, and she wanted to meet that need. […]
freedom929.com
SIGN UP BEGINS THIS THURSDAY
(NEWTON/OLNEY) A reminder that starting this coming Thursday, September 1st, the LIHEAP energy assistance program will begin taking applications throughout Illinois, all to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. Various requirements apply, including proof of documentation. The Embarras River Basin Agency Incorporated will accept applications in its nine county offices in Olney, Newton, Lawrenceville, Robinson, Greenup, Martinsville, Charleston, Paris, and Tuscola. The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation will take applications in its seven county offices in Flora, Effingham, Vandalia, Shelbyville, Taylorville, Sullivan, and Taylor Springs. The Wabash Area Development Incorporated will take applications in its six county offices in Albion, Fairfield, Mt. Carmel, Enfield, McLeansboro, and Harrisburg. Call the respective office in your county of residence to schedule an appointment as soon as possible or go to the LIHEAP.org website for general information and more details.
WTHI
Police address school threat rumors in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute say rumors about a threat to a local school are just that - rumors. The Terre Haute Police Department addressed the social media rumors on its Facebook page. Police said they investigated the rumors but learned there was no viable threat....
WTHI
ISU Football
Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates. Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Mo…
WTHI
Gavin Screws named Sycamores starting QB
Head Coach Curt Mallory announced Monday that redshirt Sophomore Gavin Screws has been named the Sycamores starting quarterback for Indiana State's season opener Thursday vs. North Alabama. Coach Mallory said Screws previous college football experience at Butler Community College in Kansas, along with him being apart of ISU's spring practice pushed him ahead.
Franklin man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 19-year-old Franklin man is awaiting extradition to Illinois. That's where Dylan Clark is accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl and bringing her back to his parents' Johnson County home. The girl is back safe with her family, but it's not clear why the man and girl were together.
wamwamfm.com
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
Missing Georgetown girl found safe
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 11-year-old girl from Georgetown is safe after she was found near Indianapolis at the home of a 19-year-old male. That teenager is now under arrest. Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the girl was missing on Saturday and discovered she had been communicating online […]
WTHI
Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute. We first told you about this crash earlier this month. The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into...
WTHI
2022 Fontanet Bean Dinner - bushels of beans and bingo
FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks enjoyed bushels of beans for dinner in one local town Saturday evening!. The 127th Fontanet Bean Dinner was back for another year of food and fun! The event dates back to the Civil War era. Folks enjoyed a day full of beans and bingo!. Organizers...
Duke Energy customers – have you seen your bill double?
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the summer months start to wind down, many Duke Energy customers are also hoping the end is near for high electric bills. A 16% increase went into effect for Duke Energy customers starting in July, but some customers said they have seen a much more significant increase. “We’re seeing […]
Comments / 3