Can’t go to the 2022 D23 Expo? That’s ok; here’s how to livestream every minute of the exciting event

WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discount Temporarily Increasing, First Look at Journey of Water Details, New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet Coming, & More: Daily Recap (8/25/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Disney Stock When Disney+ Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS has put a large emphasis on its streaming ambitions since launching the Disney+ streaming platform in November 2019. Here’s a look at how Disney+ has grown its subscribers and how the stock has performed since the launch. What Happened: Disney+ was launched...
Refinery29
Meet The Women Who Live In Real-Life Disney Houses
There are roughly 50 Mickey Mouses dotted around 34-year-old Cristie Anne’s Florida home. One is burned into the wood of a bunk bed, another is wrought in the railings at the top of the stairs. You’d be forgiven for mistaking one for a scratch on the floor but yet another is plain as day: Mickey’s head and ears made up of painted bubbles on the bathroom wall.
disneydining.com
Disney Makes “Big Improvement” to Disney Genie+!
Just over one year ago, Disney announced that it was getting rid of the incredibly popular FastPass system and replacing it with a new system called Disney Genie+, which would cost money. Disney Genie+ launched a couple of months later, in October 2021, as part of the entire Disney Genie system. Disney Genie is complementary and allows Guests to put in their preferred rides, experiences, and dining locations and Disney Genie will help them plan the best Disney Day. Disney Genie+ is the system that Guests can pay for that will allow them to select times to return to rides and join the Lightning Lane — the new FastPass line.
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
disneydining.com
Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!
For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
One Of Disney World's Best Rides Is Still Having Problems Despite A 3-Month Refurbishment
One of Disney World's most popular rides is still experiencing issues after getting a tune-up.
disneydining.com
Moving to Disney World is the Best Thing We’ve Ever Done
It was the first week in our new house, and we were feeling the same feelings anyone does when they move away from family and friends: stress from the move, self-doubt about whether we made the right decision for our family, fatigue from the physical labor. We had tucked the...
disneydining.com
WATCH: Trailer For Abigail Disney’s New Documentary Drops, Goes After Walt Disney Co.’s Low Pay
It is no secret that The Walt Disney Company is consistently being criticized for how much it pays its employees — also known as Cast Members. Surveys conducted have shown that Cast Members frequently face food insecurity — meaning they don’t always have the ability to purchase an adequate amount of food. A startling number of Cast Members also admitted to experiencing homelessness because they don’t make enough money to afford a place to live. Couple that with the fact that Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently purchased a $12 million mansion, and a lot of people have a major problem with The House of Mouse.
Walt Disney Has Good News for 'Frozen' Fans
Disney fans often get to do so much more than watch their favorite movies. Once the company creates a big hit -- like 2013's "Frozen," it can turn that into a brand used on everything from backpacks to pajamas, video games to Broadway musicals, and of course theme park rides and attractions.
EW.com
Moana comes to life in first-look photos from Disney World's new water attraction
The tides of Disney creativity are bringing the world of Moana to life at Disney World's Epcot theme park. The House of Mouse just unveiled a new, intimate preview of what guests can expect when the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walk-through attraction debuts in the near future. Disney...
Essence
Disney's Newest Cruise Ship, The Wish, Literally Has Something For Everyone
There's plenty for the kids, but there are also clubs and lounges, spa and salon services, designer shopping spots and live entertainment for adults too. For years, my sister has raved to me about the perks of Disney cruises. They’ve been a favorite of hers, as well as for her husband and son (now two sons) for quite some time. “They have a lot of things not just for kids to do, but adults as well,” she once told me. When I had my first child, I became intrigued by the idea of a cruise truly for the whole family, so when Disney offered the chance to test out their newest ship, the Wish, I grabbed my husband and my energetic toddler, and we hopped on board the 1.2 million square foot vessel.
disneydining.com
Four major attractions break down simultaneously at Hollywood Studios. Well, almost simultaneously.
For Disney World fans, there’s rarely a bad time to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, but recently, so many things went wrong at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that many Guests probably wished they hadn’t reserved that day at that particular theme park. Sadly, ride breakdowns are...
disneydining.com
Disney Shares a Closer Look at EPCOT’s New ‘Moana’ Attraction
If you are a Walt Disney World Resort fan, and you keep up with all the exciting Disney news, then you know that EPCOT is undergoing a massive transformation. For one, Disney has unified EPCOT by creating four distinctive lands. The World Showcase is keeping its name and is being joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. EPCOT has also seen the opening of two brand-new rides — Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, located in the France Pavilion, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which can be found in the World Discovery area, taking the place of Ellen’s Energy Adventure.
disneydining.com
Don’t Miss These Details on Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean
The Walt Disney World Resort is home to many beloved and iconic attractions that Guests love to enjoy time and time again on each visit. One such attraction is Pirates of the Caribbean, which can be found in Adventureland in the Magic Kingdom. This popular attraction has been wowing Guests since its opening in December 1973 with a band of swashbuckling hearties that are as lovable as they are mischievous.
disneydining.com
Guest Forgets to Make Park Reservation, Takes It Out On Cast Member
Disneyland Resort was closed for more than one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, Disney officials decided to make a lot of changes to how Guests would be able to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. For one, the traditional Annual Pass system was done away with and a new Magic Key Pass Program was introduced. Second — and possibly the most important — all Guests ages two and up are now required to make a theme park reservation before they head to The Happiest Place on Earth.
disneydining.com
Disney Legend instrumental in creating “Fantasmic!” and the Festival of the Lion King has died
Former executive vice president, executive producer for Walt Disney Entertainment, and Disney Legend Ron Logan died on Tuesday, August 30, in Orlando, Florida. He was 84 years old. During his time with The Walt Disney Company, Logan “ushered in a new era of live entertainment,” per D23.com. He...
disneydining.com
Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip
Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
disneydining.com
Oscar-Winner and Longtime Disney/Pixar Artist Ralph Eggleston Dead at 56
When it comes to the beauty of filmmaking, fans quickly become familiar with the actors behind their favorite roles. They may also become big fans of those who direct and write those films. When it comes to animated movies, some of the biggest behind-the-scenes players are, of course, the animators. They create every amazing detail that we see on the screen. Even films that are completely computer-generated would be nothing without the animators creating the characters. Sadly, the animation world has lost a powerhouse creator who worked with both The Walt Disney Company and Pixar for over three decades.
