Muskegon County, MI

Fun n Games
5d ago

Prayers to the lady. May she have a full recovery. Thankful no other vehicles were involved. You can always depend on strangers when one is in need, they come from all over. Our unsung heroes, always near by when needed, thank you all.

Teen Driver Loses Control on Rainy Road, Crashes Into Tree

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore drive near Quincy Street around 9:20 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist, driving alone in a northbound SUV, lost control on a curve during a rainstorm. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
Newaygo police chase ends in fatal crash

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect has died after a shots fired incident turned into a fatal police chase, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office says. Police were sent to a home in Wilcox Township on a report of a shots fired complaint Monday. The suspect's car was described as a red Dodge Charger.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Storm causes widespread power outages in this area

More than 9,000 locations and residences in Allegan County were still without power as of Tuesday morning as a result of a late summer storm that passed through this area Monday afternoon. Some residents reported their power wouldn’t be restored until Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. The outage closed Wayland Union Schools for the day. Shown at left are power lines that were ignited by a felled tree near Steeby Elementary on East Superior Street. The town went dark Monday evening, with only sites to the west near the expressway showing any signs of life. Many just north of Wayland had power restored at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, completing 10 hours of lightless and powerless challenges in. northeastern Allegan County. Consumers Energy crews still were working feverishly Tusday.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Storm ravages Western Michigan cities

HOLLAND, Mich. — A collection of afternoon storms Monday tore deep through much of West Michigan, leaving behind downed trees and causing power outages for many. "It started getting windy – I saw a few branches on the road," Holland resident Janet Fowler described. "Then I saw those two come down and spark and flash and – I knew the power was out at that point."
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan man wanted for murder arrested in Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (CBS DETROIT) -- A Michigan man wanted for murder is behind bars in Illinois after he was arrested on Monday.Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, is wanted for the murder of Joseph Roberts in Holland, Michigan on June 19. Wilson was on the run for over two months before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after police received a tip.Wilson is currently lodged in the Williamson County Jail. He's facing an extradition hearing in Illinois.Once Wilson returns to Michigan, he'll face charges of Homicide - Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
HOLLAND, MI
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
