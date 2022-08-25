Read full article on original website
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Rice University ranked best college in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyTexas State
Ambitious new sushi restaurant starring Tokyo-trained chef makes a splash in Bellaire
The destination-worthy Japanese restaurant Bellaire has been craving will make its debut this week. Aya Sushi opens for dinner service this Thursday, September 1. Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen partners Bruce Kish and Minette Corpuz teamed up with chef Pak Tsui, a partner in Kau Ba as well as Fat Bao and Heights favorite Ka Sushi, to open Aya in the former Bernie’s Burger Bus space at 5407A Bellaire Blvd. They’ve enlisted chef Yoshi Katsuyama as chef and partner where he’ll work alongside beverage director Chris Morris, a cocktail veteran whose resume includes Hunky Dory, MAD, and Kau Ba.
Local Mediterranean restaurant beefs up presence with new Katy flagship
A popular Katy restaurant will soon occupy a much larger building. Local Table has claimed the former Luby's/Fuddruckers space at 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd. for a flagship location that will open this fall. First opened in 2016, the restaurant builds on the legacy of Hungry's, the popular Mediterranean cafe that...
Fierce 'Fight Club for street artists' tour draws up high-energy Houston showdown
With the arts community adversely affected during the pandemic, Los Angeles-based live arts entertainment brand Secret Walls is on a 30-plus city tour to bring its high-energy physical illustration and design battles —and to shine a spotlight on local talent — across the US and Canada. Art fans...
Ronnie Killen brings the heat to Cypress, plus more top stories of the week
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Killen's Barbecue fires up new restaurant in familiar Cypress space. In an exclusive interview with CultureMap, chef Ronnie Killen reveals his plans to serve barbecue at lunch and offer a more elevated steakhouse experience at dinner.
North downtown brewpub rebrands with bar bites, craft beers, and new events to beat the daily grind
The new owners of a Houston brewery have revealed their plans for the recent acquisition. Local Group Brewing will soon be known as Gristworkz, owner Distincture Hospitality announced. Named for the process of grinding malt and grains that's an essential step in brewing beer, Gristworkz pitches itself as paying homage...
Lazybrook/Timbergrove bar rebrands around 2 things it does best: steaks and whiskey
Kristen Powell is changing things up at the Barking Pig, her bar and restaurant in Lazybrook/Timbergrove. After seven years in business, she’s rebranding to a new concept focused on steak and whiskey. Beginning in September, the space at 2307 Ella Blvd. will be known as Ribeye & Rye: Texas...
Houston hip-hop legend Bun B and Houston restaurateur dish on Trill Burgers' sizzling success
On this week's episode of What's Eric Eating, Bun B and his business partner Andy Nguyen join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Trill Burgers. The Houston hip-hop legend and veteran restaurateur recently earned national recognition for their smash burger concept by winning the title of "Ultimate Burger Spot" on Good Morning America.
Favorite Austin burrito joint unwraps second Houston-area location
Northwest Houston residents may now enjoy burritos made with freshly pressed tortillas. Austin-based burrito restaurant Cabo Bob’s recently opened its new location near Willowbrook Mall at 7103 Cutten Rd. As CultureMap has previously reported, the new location is part of the restaurant's plan to open three new stores in...
Ken Hoffman hams it up with the greatest breakfast sandwich no one's heard of — outside New Jersey
Over the course of my career as Houston’s leading discount restaurant critic, more than 1,000 fast food burger and pizza reviews, I never critiqued a sandwich that wasn’t available at every street corner drive-thru. Let alone a sandwich that I had to assemble and cook in my professional...
6 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, Goode news, and a Chef Evelyn showcase
Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know. Openings. Crust Pizza Co. has opened its first Inner Loop location in the Heights. Located in the former...
Favorite Houston restaurants and national retailers land at new IAH international terminal
Plans for the new Mickey Leland International Terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport are starting to come together. Houston Airports, the City of Houston department responsible for overseeing the airport's operations, announced two new 10-year vendor contract that will bring a number of local restaurants and retailers to the property.
Global superstar DJ and red-hot rappers headline new downtown music festival
A promising spring music and arts fest that was forced to postpone to fall has just revealed its headlining performers. We Are One Music & Arts Festival has announced their anticipated lineup for their event, which goes down November at Eleanor Tinsley Park (18-3600 Allen Pkwy). Headliners will include stars such as international EDM/house DJ Tiësto, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, among many others.
Score early bird tickets to CultureMap's new signature event, The Tailgate
In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. It all goes down on October 27 at Silver Street Studios.
Intimate Japanese BYOB tasting menu experience energizes Montrose
An intimate tasting menu dining experience has returned to Montrose. Reikina is now serving dinner three nights at Native Coffee (1712 W Dallas St.). Reikina, which takes its name from the Japanese words reiki (translated as "divine energy") and sakana (snacks paired with sake), evolved out of meals chef Thomas Stacy served at his home during the pandemic. The chef opened a permanent location in CityCentre last year, but it closed in March.
Top Chef alums and BBQ stars light up Chris Shepherd's bigger, better food festival
Calling all Houston food lovers. The time has come to open those wallets, because the Southern Smoke Festival has revealed the lineups, venues, and pricing for all three of this year's events, which will place October 21-23. For its first in-person event since 2019, Southern Smoke Foundation co-founder Chris Shepherd...
Head to Houston SPCA to meet Forman, the little dog with a big personality
Some folks are wary about adopting a rescue dog because their past is such a mystery. Do they have bad habits? Will they be a pain to train?. There's no such wondering with Forman, a little shepherd mix with a big personality. The 32-pounder was rescued from a less-than-ideal living...
Legendary Houston-area historic battleship casts off for much-needed repair
The most iconic water-borne symbol of World War I and World War II in Texas is set to cast off from its home San Jacinto Battleground Site for much-needed restoration. Battleship Texas will depart its current home on Wednesday, August 31 and head to Galveston’s Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation facilities for repairs to its hull. Fans and history buffs can assemble as early as 5:30 am that day to watch the ship disconnect, swing, and attach to its tug craft.
Dazzling immersive light and music experience returns to illuminate Houston Botanic Garden
An internationally acclaimed holiday lights/music event, Lightscape, will make a highly anticipated return to the Houston Botanic Garden this winter. Back for its second year, the outdoor illuminated trail includes stunning new immersive installations — in addition to well-loved favorites — set to seasonal tunes along a winding path through the garden. More than 80 percent of this year’s trail will feature installations never before seen in Houston, including a spectacular display of bluebonnets, an installation appropriately unique to The Lone Star State.
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend seems a bit cooler (or are we imagining it?), which means a perfect time to get out to some hot events. Look for some engaging discussions, art events, and an emo take on Hot Girl Summer at The Rustic (seriously). Some cool music acts hit town, as does...
Blood Bros.’ big-name additions for new restaurant leads week’s top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Blood Bros. recruit top Houston talent for new all-day Garden Oaks restaurant. The team behind the James Beard Award-finalist barbecue joint is stepping things up with new two key additions. 2. Regal River Oaks-area...
