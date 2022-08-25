SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Minted, the premium design goods marketplace committed to empowering independent artists and artisans, today announced the launch of Direct From Artist—an evolution of Minted’s marketplace featuring unique products created by independent artists and makers from around the world. Starting with home decor, original art, and accent pieces, with gifts to come soon, Minted has thoughtfully curated an assortment of one-of-a-kind, original and small batch goods, available at a wide range of price points for the everyday and aspirational shopper. Featuring best-in-class international makers and meticulously-sourced and expertly-crafted objects, Direct From Artist positions Minted as a holistic design resource for the modern consumer where they can discover with ease the best in global art and home decor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005215/en/ Minted, the premium design goods marketplace, today launched Direct From Artist. Independent artists around the world can now access the new platform to sell a curated selection of one-of-a-kind, small batch and artisan made decor and gifts. (Clockwise from top left: Bookends Design 2 by Elia Neophytou; Muqar Vase by Trame Paris; Asterisk Candleholders by Andrea Hill; and Infinity Knot by Virginia Sin. Photo courtesy of Minted.)

HOME & GARDEN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO