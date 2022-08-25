ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

It's Time for Jazz to Put Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors to Bed

By James Lewis
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLWpG_0hVWR7FG00

The Jazz need to focus fully on the rapidly approaching 2022-23 season.

A proposed Donovan Mitchell trade between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks has resurfaced. There are multiple reports from several outlets, detailing why Mitchell has not been traded and New York's ' low-ball ' offer.

Its well documented that Jazz executive Danny Ainge desires more first-round picks for Mitchell than he received for Rudy Gobert. The Knicks seem unwilling to accommodate the Jazz in this regard. There is also speculation that both teams seem displeased with the player exchange that has been discussed with Mitchell.

The Jazz and Knicks have so far been unsuccessful in facilitating a trade involving Mitchell. At some point, Ainge should realize that his asking price for Mitchell is either too exorbitant or will not be accommodated. I'm unaware of any reports on exactly why the Jazz continue to keep the phones open on a potential Mitchell trade, as in their talks with the Knicks, the Jazz have far more to lose than gain in this transaction.

Mitchell is the three-time All-Star (consecutive) and Slam Dunk champ. The Knicks have no such player.

The Jazz desire picks for the future, but the luck of the NBA draft draw is never certain. Look no further than the failed Dante Exum, Rodney Hood, Enes Kanter, and Joel Bolomboy picks.

Meanwhile, the start of NBA training camp is around the corner. How will Jazz players react, knowing a supposed overhaul may still be coming, and nobody is safe from the trade block?

A similar situation was occurring with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Both the Nets and Durant have decided his services will begin the NBA season in Brooklyn, which is exactly what the Jazz should do with Mitchell.

Yes, the Jazz made out well in the Gobert trade, but in the final analysis, the Minnesota Timberwolves have two young stars they did not have to relinquish and now feel they are a legitimate championship contender. If the Jazz requested Anthony Edwards to be part of the package, no Gobert trade would've happened with the Timberwolves.

The Knicks are nowhere close to a championship and seem open to parting with RJ Barrett , who was a No. 3 lottery pick in 2019. I've' long been a detractor of trades, and frankly, the NBA should consider removing this aspect of the game.

NBA teams would then have to closely evaluate the talent they're drafting, structure contracts better suited to actual ability vs. potential, and not allow teams to pull kabuki moves on a whim.

Right now, it seems the Jazz front office wants to enter training camp as messy as possible, and fans have to wonder why. Every indication is that Mitchell has never asked to be traded. Surely, cheers, and not boos, will be sent Mitchell's way when he takes the court this season.

The Jazz and Knicks have communicated in abundance, and yet, still haven't been able to come to an amicable resolution regarding Mitchell. For now, this trade can be classified as a case of the boy who cried wolf.

Follow James on Twitter @jlewNBA .

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers to be involved in trade for star player?

The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
New York State
FanSided

Knicks just opened the door for Miami Heat to land Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks made their path to Donovan Mitchell more difficult, opening the door for the Miami Heat to land Mitchell in a trade. The New York Knicks just extended their 2019 first-round draft pick, RJ Barrett, for four years on Monday night, making their path to land Donovan Mitchell much more difficult than it was previously. As a result, the Miami Heat — one of Mitchell’s preferred destinations — now have the pieces to create the best possible package to land Donovan Mitchell and could create a superteam that rivals the best around the league.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father

Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Boston Celtics Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The relationship between a star NBA player and their team is a relationship like any other. It needs to be cultivated, or else it will perish. There are plenty of ways in which that can happen. In some cases, a team falls short on an annual basis until that star decides that they won’t be able to win with their team. In other cases, a star is included in too many trade rumors that have their team landing a bigger star, and their loyalty is lost.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Dante Exum
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
James
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rodney Hood
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose

The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Utah Jazz
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
354
Followers
286
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy