It's Time for Jazz to Put Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors to Bed

The Jazz need to focus fully on the rapidly approaching 2022-23 season.

A proposed Donovan Mitchell trade between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks has resurfaced. There are multiple reports from several outlets, detailing why Mitchell has not been traded and New York's ' low-ball ' offer.

Its well documented that Jazz executive Danny Ainge desires more first-round picks for Mitchell than he received for Rudy Gobert. The Knicks seem unwilling to accommodate the Jazz in this regard. There is also speculation that both teams seem displeased with the player exchange that has been discussed with Mitchell.

The Jazz and Knicks have so far been unsuccessful in facilitating a trade involving Mitchell. At some point, Ainge should realize that his asking price for Mitchell is either too exorbitant or will not be accommodated. I'm unaware of any reports on exactly why the Jazz continue to keep the phones open on a potential Mitchell trade, as in their talks with the Knicks, the Jazz have far more to lose than gain in this transaction.

Mitchell is the three-time All-Star (consecutive) and Slam Dunk champ. The Knicks have no such player.

The Jazz desire picks for the future, but the luck of the NBA draft draw is never certain. Look no further than the failed Dante Exum, Rodney Hood, Enes Kanter, and Joel Bolomboy picks.

Meanwhile, the start of NBA training camp is around the corner. How will Jazz players react, knowing a supposed overhaul may still be coming, and nobody is safe from the trade block?

A similar situation was occurring with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Both the Nets and Durant have decided his services will begin the NBA season in Brooklyn, which is exactly what the Jazz should do with Mitchell.

Yes, the Jazz made out well in the Gobert trade, but in the final analysis, the Minnesota Timberwolves have two young stars they did not have to relinquish and now feel they are a legitimate championship contender. If the Jazz requested Anthony Edwards to be part of the package, no Gobert trade would've happened with the Timberwolves.

The Knicks are nowhere close to a championship and seem open to parting with RJ Barrett , who was a No. 3 lottery pick in 2019. I've' long been a detractor of trades, and frankly, the NBA should consider removing this aspect of the game.

NBA teams would then have to closely evaluate the talent they're drafting, structure contracts better suited to actual ability vs. potential, and not allow teams to pull kabuki moves on a whim.

Right now, it seems the Jazz front office wants to enter training camp as messy as possible, and fans have to wonder why. Every indication is that Mitchell has never asked to be traded. Surely, cheers, and not boos, will be sent Mitchell's way when he takes the court this season.

The Jazz and Knicks have communicated in abundance, and yet, still haven't been able to come to an amicable resolution regarding Mitchell. For now, this trade can be classified as a case of the boy who cried wolf.

