York County, PA

local21news.com

Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
DAUPHIN, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
local21news.com

Three arrested for armed robbery in York County

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2 injured in York County stabbing

Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police

LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex

Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
STEELTON, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
FOX 43

York County fire leaves 6 displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire,...
YORK COUNTY, PA

