Northern York County police officer catches commercial burglars red handed
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP – police in northern York County were able to capture two suspects...
2 men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m. (August 31): State Police have identified the two suspects as Marquis Thompson, 26, of McDonough, GA, and Stephon Scott, 24, of Newburgh, NY. They are accused of stealing a 2021 Genesis G70 in Lebanon County and eluding attempts from police to stop...
Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
Community members share why they believe the violence in York is getting worse
YORK, Pa. — Angela Aten has lived near Penn Park in York City for about 15 years and says things aren’t what they used to be. “I can sit in my place and hear gunshots in the afternoon when it’s still day out, and I’ve seen kids running around with handguns, it’s a very dangerous time right now," said Aten.
1 person, 4 dogs displaced following house fire in Biglerville
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — One person and four dogs have been displaced following a house fire on the 200 block of Main Street in Biglerville, Adams County on Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatch. Firefighters responded to the scene of the fire around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 30. One of...
Three arrested for armed robbery in York County
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
2 injured in York County stabbing
Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
State Police seek tips to help identify suspect in deadly Thanksgiving 2016 crash on I-81 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation into a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash on Interstate 81 in Franklin County continues nearly six years after it occurred. The crash involved an older-model Ford F150 pickup truck that was pulling a stolen trailer, according to police. As...
Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex
Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
Man said he was ‘going to shoot somebody’ before leading police on central Pa. manhunt: police
An armed man who caused Shippensburg schools to go on lockdown while he was on the run last week had told his children’s mother he was “going to get locked up and going to shoot somebody,” police said. The Shippensburg Area School District and Shippensburg University were...
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
19-year-old York County man will spend 12-25 years behind bars for role in robbery/murder
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York County man pled guilty to murder of the third degree and criminal conspiracy to robbery on Monday afternoon in connection with the death of 41-year-old Whispering Wind Bear Spirit in May of 2021. Officials say 19-year-old Nicholas Strada was sentenced to 12-25...
Emergency crews remain on scene of building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls in Franklin County
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is unaccounted for after a building collapse in Franklin County. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread on Garber Road in Guilford Township. Julie Martin, one of the owners, tells News 8 that several walls collapsed...
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Pennsylvania State Trooper justified in fatal Lebanon County shooting: DA
An investigation by the Lebanon County district attorney's office into a November 2021 incident in which a Pennsylvania State Police trooper fatally shot a man accused of violating a protection from abuse order has ruled that the trooper's uses of force were justified.
Trooper’s 4th fatal shooting is justified, central Pa. prosecutor rules
A Pennsylvania state trooper who has killed four people over 15 years was justified in fatally shooting a man last year, according to a ruling by the Lebanon County District Attorney announced Monday. District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said Trooper Jay Splain reasonably feared for his partner’s safety when he...
York County fire leaves 6 displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire,...
