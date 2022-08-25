Read full article on original website
Dozens of Mass. Immigrants Scammed by Immigration Lawyer, Officials Say
Dozens of local immigrants were scammed by an immigration attorney whose license was recently suspended, Massachusetts authorities say. Most of the immigrants deceived by Maroun belong to the Brazilian community of Massachusetts, and one of the victims spoke exclusively with Telemundo Responde, to share his experience — Ricardo Souza was part of the first group of clients who decided to stop the abuse.
Here's Who's on the Massachusetts Primary Ballots for 2022
With less than one week until the Sept. 6 Massachusetts primary elections, it's time for residents to decide who to vote for. The results will narrow the Democratic and Republican fields for the November general elections, settling, among other things, who will run the state after Gov. Charlie Baker. On...
Thousands of Students in Massachusetts Head Back to School Amid New COVID Protocols
Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Massachusetts, as school districts across the state prepare for another academic year to get underway while co-existing with COVID-19. As children in Worcester, Lawrence, Fitchburg and several other districts head back to the classroom Monday, there is a...
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
Vermonters to Consider Constitutional Amendment on Reproductive Rights
On Election Day this November, a question related to accessing abortion and other reproductive health care decisions will be on ballots across Vermont. Under Article 22, voters will be asked whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to include reproductive liberty. That would mean future state lawmakers couldn’t pass laws that restrict reproductive rights, advocates have said.
Staffing Shortages Latest Issue to Plague MBTA
Staffing shortages have resulted in the MBTA cutting back services in the Boston area. The MBTA is cutting back service on 43 bus routes during different times of the day, nine buses will have route changes and more than 30 will see departure time changes. The agency blaming staffing shortages,...
Woman's Phone Found By Divers After She Lost it on Mass. Trip: ‘Miracles Happen'
Laura Hernandez was having the time of her life when she joined family and friends on a trip to Massachusetts earlier this month. The ESL student, who was visiting from New York City, was attending a party on Aug. 20 in Rockport, a coastal town she quickly fell in love with,
