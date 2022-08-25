ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

'House of the Dragon' Fans Have Opinions About Who Plays Rhaenyra After the Time Jump

Fans of Game of Thrones had high expectations for the first official prequel, House of the Dragon. And as of right now, those expectations have been exceeded. But one thing fans aren't so sure about is the planned time jump at some point in the first season and how the show will feel once a few cast members have been replaced to age up characters. Mainly, Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
NORCROSS, GA
Distractify

Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh

When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

'Animal Kingdom' Ends With Some Shocking Deaths (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Animal Kingdom. Even though Animal Kingdom fans knew well before the series finale that the end was near, it didn't make saying goodbye any easier. But in case you haven't watched the final episode yet and just need to know who dies in the Animal Kingdom series finale, we have you covered.
TV SERIES
Distractify

What Time Will New Episodes of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Drop? The Second Age Is Almost Here

J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth saga has enlivened the fantasy and sci-fi genres for decades. From books to movies, characters like Gollum, Gandalf, and Frodo Baggins are easily recognizable as Lord of the Rings icons. And now, in 2022, the journey continues — in prequel form (it takes place during the Second Age) — with Prime Video's newest endeavor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Was Filmed in These Fantasy-Like Locations

Created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place 5000 years before the events depicted in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies. Premiering on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2, 2022, the eight-episode series features Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, and Peter Mullan in the lead roles. Where was The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power filmed? Here's what you should know about the filming locations.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

There Will Be One Less Member of 'The Conners' in Season 5 — Who's Leaving the Show?

Despite its rocky start as the Roseanne revival, The Conners has really settled into itself as it swings into Season 5. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) has done an exceptional job picking up where her sarcastic mother left off, bringing her own sardonic quips and motherhood journey. It's been a joy meeting the next generation of the family as well as getting to hang out with Katey Sagal, who plays Dan's (John Goodman) new wife, Louise.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Jesse Lee Soffer Shocks 'Chicago P.D.' Fans By Announcing His Departure

Star-status actor Jesse Lee Soffer announced his decision to leave Chicago P.D. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The abrupt move came as a shock to many fans, who now have every reason to worry about what the future might hold for Jesse's on-screen character, detective Jay Halstead, and his partner, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). What happened? Why is Jesse leaving Chicago P.D.?
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?

The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars. Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Rhaenyra Was Named as Viserys's Heir in the Season 1 Premiere of 'House of the Dragon'

Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. The new Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, kicked off on HBO on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Starring Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, and other A-listers, the new TV series captures the period leading up to the so-called Dance of the Dragons, aka the Targaryen civil war. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) named Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) as his heir in the Season 1 premiere. Does Rhaenyra become the queen?
TV SERIES
