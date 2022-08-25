Read full article on original website
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
An Incestuous Family Tree Reveals How Daenerys Is Related to the Mad King
Although our new favorite show, HBO's House of the Dragon, offers us a closer look into the infamous Targaryen dynasty (alongside more familial drama and dragons than ever before), all we can currently think about is Daenerys Targaryen. The beloved Mother of Dragons is one of the most remarkable characters...
A Complicated Family Tree — How Is Rhaenyra Targaryen Related to Daenerys? (SPOILERS)
After three long years, audiences were thrust back into the very familiar world of Westeros with House of the Dragon — although now viewers are following Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, portrayed by Milly Alcock, instead of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen. Article continues below advertisement. As we also learn in the...
The Series Finale of 'Animal Kingdom' Has Come and Gone — But Is This Really the End?
It’s been four years shy of a decade since the critically acclaimed crime drama Animal Kingdom first premiered on TNT. Since then, fans have grown to know and love the cast of criminal masterminds despite their perceived flaws. But has their story come to an end? Read on for...
'House of the Dragon' Fans Have Opinions About Who Plays Rhaenyra After the Time Jump
Fans of Game of Thrones had high expectations for the first official prequel, House of the Dragon. And as of right now, those expectations have been exceeded. But one thing fans aren't so sure about is the planned time jump at some point in the first season and how the show will feel once a few cast members have been replaced to age up characters. Mainly, Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra.
'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh
When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
'Animal Kingdom' Ends With Some Shocking Deaths (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Animal Kingdom. Even though Animal Kingdom fans knew well before the series finale that the end was near, it didn't make saying goodbye any easier. But in case you haven't watched the final episode yet and just need to know who dies in the Animal Kingdom series finale, we have you covered.
What Time Will New Episodes of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Drop? The Second Age Is Almost Here
J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth saga has enlivened the fantasy and sci-fi genres for decades. From books to movies, characters like Gollum, Gandalf, and Frodo Baggins are easily recognizable as Lord of the Rings icons. And now, in 2022, the journey continues — in prequel form (it takes place during the Second Age) — with Prime Video's newest endeavor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Fans Speculate About Why Michael Fishman Is Leaving 'The Conners,' and It's Not Pretty
After Roseanne Barr was forced to leave her own spinoff series, which is now titled The Conners, the fates of many legacy cast members have been a point of contention. Many have remained in the series throughout the first four seasons, but now, it’s been announced that Michael Fishman will be leaving The Conners ahead of Season 5.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Was Filmed in These Fantasy-Like Locations
Created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place 5000 years before the events depicted in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies. Premiering on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2, 2022, the eight-episode series features Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, and Peter Mullan in the lead roles. Where was The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power filmed? Here's what you should know about the filming locations.
There Will Be One Less Member of 'The Conners' in Season 5 — Who's Leaving the Show?
Despite its rocky start as the Roseanne revival, The Conners has really settled into itself as it swings into Season 5. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) has done an exceptional job picking up where her sarcastic mother left off, bringing her own sardonic quips and motherhood journey. It's been a joy meeting the next generation of the family as well as getting to hang out with Katey Sagal, who plays Dan's (John Goodman) new wife, Louise.
Jesse Lee Soffer Shocks 'Chicago P.D.' Fans By Announcing His Departure
Star-status actor Jesse Lee Soffer announced his decision to leave Chicago P.D. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The abrupt move came as a shock to many fans, who now have every reason to worry about what the future might hold for Jesse's on-screen character, detective Jay Halstead, and his partner, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). What happened? Why is Jesse leaving Chicago P.D.?
'Below Deck Mediterranean' Stew Kyle Viljoen Is Dating His "Future Husband"
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean is in full swing, and between Natasha Webb's failed romance with Chef Dave White, to Stew Natalya Scudder and Provisional Bosun Storm Smith's burgeoning relationship, to Courtney Veale and Mzi Dempers' reunion, there's a lot going on in the boatmance department on board the motor yacht, Home.
Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower Love Each Other... For Now
In House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen lives during the height of her family's power. She's a dragon rider, a princess in King's Landing, and her father Viserys I's only child. Since the HBO series takes place nearly 200 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire,...
Is Dawn Lyen-Gardner Stepping Away From 'Queen Sugar'? What's Happening to Charley?
Ever since the first season of Queen Sugar premiered in 2016, the show has gotten tons of positive feedback from viewers. Season 7 premieres on Sep. 6, 2022, continuing where things left off at the end of Season 6. The show is about a trio of adult siblings doing their best to live life in Louisiana.
What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars. Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers...
The Lore of Old Valyria Is Essential to Understanding 'House of the Dragon'
Two episodes into House of the Dragon, we’re already digging deep into Game of Thrones lore. At one point, King Viserys refers to the Targaryens’ Valerian roots, explaining that they have the “blood of Old Valyria.” But what exactly does that mean?. Article continues below advertisement.
Rhaenyra Was Named as Viserys's Heir in the Season 1 Premiere of 'House of the Dragon'
Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. The new Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, kicked off on HBO on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Starring Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, and other A-listers, the new TV series captures the period leading up to the so-called Dance of the Dragons, aka the Targaryen civil war. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) named Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) as his heir in the Season 1 premiere. Does Rhaenyra become the queen?
