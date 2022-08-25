ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Arbitration deadline for sales tax agreement is Friday

By , Adam Carey
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
Without an agreement, the local option sales tax distribution formula for Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring could head to state-mandated arbitration on Friday.

The LOST agreement determines the revenue split, currently at 56.5% for Floyd County, 41.7% for the City of Rome and 1.8% for Cave Spring. Those percentages were agreed upon and set almost 40 years ago, largely based on the population of each area.

While the populations of Floyd County, Rome and Cave Spring have grown somewhat, their sizes relative to each other have remained close.

Rome has advocated for a larger slice of that revenue, seeking a 7.3% increase, from 41.7% to 49%. That translates to somewhere in the neighborhood of a $1.3 million increase for the city, but an equivalent decrease to Floyd County. The county stated they can’t cover that large of a shortfall without cutting services — some of which are shared with the city.

This disagreement comes amid a culture of cooperation between the Rome and Floyd County. There are 32 different service delivery agreements between Rome and Floyd County, covering everything from parks and recreation, policing, water service and even dog catching.

Some services are covered by Rome, some are covered by Floyd County and some are shared.

“The comprehensive agreement is almost 6 inches thick,” says Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware.

During the recent negotiations, the service delivery agreements have been source of contention, and why the city is pressing the issue. However, they may also be the source of resolving the sales tax conflict.

The city believes there are areas where they are currently being under-serviced. Officials contend that’s a form of double taxation if the city is forced to spend its own funds to do something covered in a service agreement.

“Public works, parks and recreation and policing are areas we are being double-taxed,” said Rome City Commissioner Mark Cochran at an earlier meeting.

Unfortunately, both sides agree that renegotiating the service agreements now is a Pandora’s Box, because adjusting one agreement can often trigger an automatic review of another. Regardless, working on some adjustments to the agreements may be less complex than wrangling over the sales tax distribution, Ware has counseled. In the unlikely event that no agreement can be made by Dec. 31, all entities lose the funds.

City and county officials have indicated they are actively engaging in discussions at all levels in the hope an agreement might be reached before Friday’s deadline.

