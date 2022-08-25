‘Inspirations from the Garden:’ Work of NH Art Association artist BJ Eckardt on display at Creative Framing Solutions

Read full article on original website
Put your differences aside at To Share neighborhood brewery
– If you live in or near Manchester, but you have not yet been to To Share brewery, then I am overcome with sympathy for you, mixed with a healthy dollop of outright pity. No, wait, maybe it’s just plain puzzlement. What the Hefeweizen, man? It’s not like they’re hard to find. Head north on Union Street then you really have to work to miss them. Map below.
Programs address fallout from remote learning for college students
Story Produced by Business NH Magazine, a Member of. Eleven high school graduates who’d spent much of their senior year taking online classes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic gathered as a group of strangers as the semester started last fall at Great Bay Community College. They had...
Capitalizing on cannabis in Vermont: Town selectboard holds discussion on weed resolution
SPRINGFIELD, VT. — The Springfield Selectboard voted unanimously to adopt their Cannabis Control Resolution. The town of Springfield voted to approve the retail sale of cannabis earlier this year after the state of Vermont passed a law that allowed the regulation of sale. Applications for retail licenses will become available on September 1, 2022, and the state will issue retailer licenses on October 1 of this year.
Residents displaced, some pets perish, in 3-family home on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, NH – At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 29 Manchester Fire received reports of a structure fire at 34 Elm Street. Firefighters responding could see smoke billowing in the air from a distance, and additional apparatus was added to the call. When firefighters arrived they had the porches...
Fisher Cats set single-season team homer record
Manchester, N.H. – Zac Cook gave New Hampshire their record 145th home run of the season on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium, but the Fisher Cats (21-31, 52-69) lost a 9-7 game to start their weeklong series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox, 31-21, 61-60). With...
Girls Soccer: Bedford Bulldogs blank Memorial Crusaders, 8-0
BEDFORD, NH – Two games do not a season make, but this appears to be a very good Bedford High School Girls’ soccer team. After shutting out Central 5-0 is their season opener, they were dominant in all aspects of the game on Tuesday night in beating Manchester Memorial 8-0. Senior midfielder Grace Crowder led the attack for Bedford in achieving a hat trick. Her three goals were complimented by a beautiful assist to co-captain Ariceli Cloutier in the second half, and a disallowed fourth goal on a header due to an offsides.
4 proposals to develop State School site to be scrutinized by Executive Council
LACONIA, NH — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225-acre property. The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals that were submitted by the Aug....
Fisher Cats fall to Patriots in series finale
Bridgewater, N.J. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, could not overcome an eight-run fourth inning and dropped the series finale 8-1 to the Somerset Patriots Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark. The Patriots sent 11 men to the plate and the...
Regulators caution that pet health insurance really isn’t health insurance, it’s property insurance
CONCORD, NH – As southern New Hampshire dog owners face a major outbreak of a mysterious respiratory ailment, the New Hampshire Insurance Department is reminding people to be careful when buying health insurance for their pets. “The regulatory framework around it … is fairly light. Consumers need to keep...
Vehicles struck by bullets following Friday night shooting incident on Union Street
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident Friday night on Union Street that left two vehicles with damage from bullets. No injuries were reported. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Union and Bell streets for a reported shooting.
Nashua man seriously injured in Everett Turnpike crash, pulled from wreckage by other motorists
MERRIMACK, NH – A Nashua man was seriously injured Saturday night in a fiery crash on the Everett Turnpike. At approximately 9:04 p.m. on Aug. 27 State Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, along with Officers from Merrimack Police Department and Medical Personnel from the Merrimack Fire Department, responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike South near mile marker 14.2 in the town of Merrimack.
