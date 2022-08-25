ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man captures burglers on camera searching for gun in his car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video captures burglars rummaging through a car looking for one thing and police say that one thing could make your car the next target. Neighbors said several cars were broken into on Thursday night. At first, they thought the person might have been looking for money until they checked a dashboard camera.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Man Shot and Killed in Shelbyville, TN

A man was shot and killed at Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville this past Friday. Police say the victim in the deadly shooting was Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The shooting occurred at the Davis Lane address around 10:30 at night. The 43-year-old who lived at the apartment complex, was shot multiple times....
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gas station clerk dies after being shot during robbery in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna gas station store clerk is dead after he was shot during an early morning armed robbery on Tuesday. The clerk was identified as Nick Patterson, an employee with Twice Daily for Nine years, that’s according to Tri Star Energy, the parent company of Twice Daily.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
NASHVILLE, TN

