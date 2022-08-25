Read full article on original website
Alleged drug dealer busted in Madison for fentanyl
An alleged drug dealer was stopped in his tracks by Metro Police, as they claim he was about to make a fentanyl transaction.
Man with ounces of fentanyl and other drugs arrested in undercover sting
A man in possession of at least two ounces of fentanyl and additional drugs was arrested Monday in Madison.
WSMV
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man is behind bars and faces a manslaughter charge after authorities accused him of selling drugs to an individual who died of a fentanyl overdose nearly two years ago. South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to a call of a possible drug overdose in...
Woman charged with theft after stealing milk delivery truck in the Gulch
A woman faces felony theft charges after police say she stole a milk delivery truck and drove it to a homeless camp late Monday night.
WSMV
After pleading guilty to killing a judge’s husband on I-40, man cited again for careless driving
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Danny Weld-Ebanks pleaded guilty in court in May 2020 to vehicular homicide in the death of Matt Kenigson, he heard directly from the other judge in the courtroom that day: the victim’s wife, Judge Lynda Jones. Prosecutors said Weld-Ebanks was driving at high speeds...
WSMV
Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
Nashville man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 2020 pharmacy, bank robbery
A Nashville man has been sentenced to thirteen years behind bars after he was convicted of robbing a pharmacy and bank in 2020.
WSMV
Man captures burglers on camera searching for gun in his car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video captures burglars rummaging through a car looking for one thing and police say that one thing could make your car the next target. Neighbors said several cars were broken into on Thursday night. At first, they thought the person might have been looking for money until they checked a dashboard camera.
Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
wgnsradio.com
Man Shot and Killed in Shelbyville, TN
A man was shot and killed at Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville this past Friday. Police say the victim in the deadly shooting was Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The shooting occurred at the Davis Lane address around 10:30 at night. The 43-year-old who lived at the apartment complex, was shot multiple times....
Neighbors witness first Hendersonville homicide in 2 years, in their front yards
NewsChannel 5 spoke to several people, both on and off camera, who paint the picture of this being a dangerous stalking situation that ended in a truly tragic way.
Neighborhood copes with heartache following Hendersonville double murder
A Hendersonville community is coping with heartache after many witnessed the murder of two of their neighbors.
55 pounds of marijuana seized in Giles County drug bust
A massive drug bust led to multiple arrests in one Middle Tennessee county.
WSMV
Gas station clerk dies after being shot during robbery in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna gas station store clerk is dead after he was shot during an early morning armed robbery on Tuesday. The clerk was identified as Nick Patterson, an employee with Twice Daily for Nine years, that’s according to Tri Star Energy, the parent company of Twice Daily.
fox17.com
Metro Police investigate incident where gunshot wound victims drove to ER, called police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police is currently investigating an incident where two gunshot wound victims drove themselves to the emergency room. The two victims, one male and one female, drove themselves to TriStar Southern Hills ER and then called police, according to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD). Both...
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in East Nashville
A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville on Sunday.
Man killed in hit and run in Nashville identified
Metro Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened last Thursday, August 25th, on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive.
Williamson County domestic violence suspect found hiding in shed
Williamson County deputies spent over five hours tracking a man accused of kicking in his mother's door in the College Grove community.
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
