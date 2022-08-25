A follow up to my March 16th letter “Paradise in Peril”: The new owners of the 12 acre apartment complex formally known as “The Broadstone” have unblushingly commenced ripping out long established healthy plants and trees. They are hacking them down with no chance of reusing. Myself and other tenants have tried to communicate with them. I received an email in March from the new management spokesperson, Collette Roach: “Per our last conversation, I did relay the information you provided me. Abacus and FPI do not have any intentions of removing the beautiful lush landscaping at the community and can definitely appreciate its value to all of our residents.” Obviously this was not honored. Commencing on Sept. 6th, the next phase is to remodel the pool area and all the hardscape. One can only hope they will be respectful of the three large Morton Bay Fig Trees. I hope members of the community with more sway than me can try to reason with them. It is sad to see an out of town firm, “Abacus Capital Group” disregard the character of our community. I respect the rights of private property but this complex is the home to many Coronado residents and is being manipulated by an out of town financial group focused on superior returns for investors.

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO