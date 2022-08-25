Anne Heche's Son Believes Late Actress 'Would Love' The 'Beautiful' Resting Place They Chose For Her

MEGA

Anne Heche's resting place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles is likely just what she wanted.

Her son, Homer Laffoon , 20, said that he and his brother, Atlas Tupper , 13, chose the location because it was a "living" site where people attended movie screenings and music concerts.

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler , Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit," Laffoon said. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALS

Laffoon added, "She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community , and now, to the ages."

MEGA

The Six Days, Seven Nights actress shared Laffoon with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon .

Other celebrities laid to rest at Hollywood Forever include Judy Garland , Rudolph Valentino and Mel Blanc .

'SHE'S LUCKY SHE DIDN'T KILL ANYONE': ALEC BALDWIN RIDICULED FOR SENDING SUPPORTIVE MESSAGE TO ANNE HECHE AFTER CAR CRASH

Heche, famously known for dating Ellen DeGeneres in the '90s, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries in a car crash. Autopsy reports revealed she was under the influence of cocaine at the time.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," her rep said in a statement on August 12, 2022, when she was declared dead — a week after the accident . "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

MEGA

Following the announcement, Laffoon's father shared an emotional post on Instagram. "In the wake of Anne's passing , I just want to say a few things," the 48-year-old stated in a video selfie on August 12. "One, I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to."

He added, "Two, Homer is OK. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough, it's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by his family and he's strong and he's going to be OK."

Laffoon shared his feelings on his mother's resting place in a statement to Page Six .