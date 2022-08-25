ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Win tickets to the Tampa Bay Auto Show

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE to win Two (2) admission tickets to the 2022 Tampa Bay Auto Show, September 9-11, 2022 at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St. Tampa, FL 33602. Parking is not included (ARV of each prize $24). About Us:. Great Day Live is...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's Denard Span helps single moms ride in style

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Trop never looked so good. Forget angels in the outfield. There were tables. Lots of them with elegant place settings. There was food, several courses of it. It was a night of celebrating and a night of honoring. What You Need To Know. Denard Span...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Local
Florida Society
fb101.com

Epic Wings Opens First Florida Location in Clearwater, FL

The California-based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Florida, opening a new neighborhood wing spot at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips, and their famous Epic Fries.
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Star#Kidneys#Building Homes For Heroes#The Pulte Group#Humvee
10 Tampa Bay

TPD: 2 Tampa women accused of burning children with hot pot

TAMPA, Fla. — Two women from Tampa are accused of purposely burning children in their care with a hot pot, police say. Chazay Durant, 24, burned the children intentionally with a hot pot, and another child was held down by Shyandria Scott, 19, during the incidents, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
phsnews.com

The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.

As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Bay News 9

Sheriff: Tampa father admits to fatally shooting daughter, 5, wounding son, 8

TAMPA, Fla. — A 30-year-old Tampa father is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an overnight shooting that left a child dead and another injured. Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Tuesday that Jermaine Lavanda Bass has been charged with first degree premeditated murder and first degree attempted premeditated murder after his children were shot late Monday night.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
foodanddine.com

Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles

“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy