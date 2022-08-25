Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
Related
Win tickets to the Tampa Bay Auto Show
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE to win Two (2) admission tickets to the 2022 Tampa Bay Auto Show, September 9-11, 2022 at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St. Tampa, FL 33602. Parking is not included (ARV of each prize $24). About Us:. Great Day Live is...
Moccasin Lake Nature Park leaders introduce Charley the osprey
CLEARWATER, Fla. — An injured osprey has now recovered thanks to several agencies that helped save him. Charley was found in his nest in Fort De Soto Park when he was just a chick. And volunteers that monitor the area realized he was hurt and contacted authorities to be able to remove him.
Family of missing Pasco woman wants to fund new search
The case of a missing Tampa Bay area woman has taken a tragic turn.
Bay News 9
Tampa's Denard Span helps single moms ride in style
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Trop never looked so good. Forget angels in the outfield. There were tables. Lots of them with elegant place settings. There was food, several courses of it. It was a night of celebrating and a night of honoring. What You Need To Know. Denard Span...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fb101.com
Epic Wings Opens First Florida Location in Clearwater, FL
The California-based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Florida, opening a new neighborhood wing spot at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips, and their famous Epic Fries.
Family Seeks Justice In Senseless Murder Of Willie James Carraway In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – As Tampa Police Detectives continue working to develop leads in an August 27 homicide investigation, they join the victim’s family in asking for help from our community. In the early morning hours of August 27, 2022, 45-year-old Willie James Carraway was shot
WATCH: Bull escapes pen at Florida State Fairgrounds, runs into rodeo crowd
“This was my first time attending a rodeo and it won’t be my last,” Thornton said. “Hats off to that cowboy, his amazing horse, and his throw.”
Lynching marker unveiled at Tampa Riverwalk
Tampa Bay is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, theme parks, Super Bowl and Stanley Cup champs, and beautiful weather. But, like most of the country, Tampa has a dark past rooted in racism.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Battle House Fire Tuesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately noon St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the 4100 block of 10th St NE for reports of the back of a house on fire. Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the vents on the roof of a home and
TPD: 2 Tampa women accused of burning children with hot pot
TAMPA, Fla. — Two women from Tampa are accused of purposely burning children in their care with a hot pot, police say. Chazay Durant, 24, burned the children intentionally with a hot pot, and another child was held down by Shyandria Scott, 19, during the incidents, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
Clearwater police lure escaped horses and donkey back to their home
Clearwater police officers responded to an unusual call on Sunday.
phsnews.com
The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.
As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Valrico family receives brand-new home from local non-profit, Hillsborough County
VALRICO, Fla. - A Valrico family was given a brand-new home thanks to a collaborative effort from local non-profit Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County. Terri Hughes, a Valrico native, said the moment she was handed the keys to her brand-new home is something she will never forget. "This...
Video shows police officer wrangling 7-foot gator at local elementary school
BARTOW, Fla. — If you're going to come across an alligator, it only makes sense it would happen at Spessard Holland Elementary in Polk County — you know, the home of the gators!. Dr. Lacey Golden, the school's principal, was in for a surprise Tuesday morning when she...
Bay News 9
Sheriff: Tampa father admits to fatally shooting daughter, 5, wounding son, 8
TAMPA, Fla. — A 30-year-old Tampa father is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an overnight shooting that left a child dead and another injured. Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Tuesday that Jermaine Lavanda Bass has been charged with first degree premeditated murder and first degree attempted premeditated murder after his children were shot late Monday night.
Palm Harbor family rescues neighbor from sinking car
A Pinellas County woman was rescued from a submerged car on Sunday, thanks to the quick actions of her neighbors.
Hillsborough dad shot young kids in head right after mom kissed them goodnight, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County man allegedly shot his two young children in the head moments after their mother tucked them into bed, killing one and critically injuring the other.
Mote Marine Lab releases green sea turtle found trapped in fishing line
SARASOTA, Fla. — One young green sea turtle was found tangled in fishing line in May near a Manatee County restaurant. Now, thanks to the staff at Mote Marine Laboratory, the animal is back home. After the turtle, named "Waves," was spotted with the line wrapped around its left...
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
foodanddine.com
Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles
“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0