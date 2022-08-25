Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
OG&E: 2,000 Customers Across OKC Metro Without Electricity, Storms Affect Restoration Efforts
Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting approximately 2,000 of its Oklahoma City metro customers are without power. As of 8:15 p.m., storms caused more outages and impacted efforts to restore power. OG&E said its crews of more than 300 people are working to restore power. As of 6:42 p.m. Monday,...
news9.com
Common Current: Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes
Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
news9.com
Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
news9.com
Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Bethany Police Identifies Suspect Arrested At University Campus
The Bethany Police Department said they have identified a suspect arrested Monday morning at Southwestern Christian University. The arrest comes after the campus was placed on lockdown. Police officials told News 9 that the school requested help from the department regarding a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zachariah Larry, with a...
news9.com
Statewide Election Results Certification Happening Tuesday
The state election board will meet Tuesday to certify last week's election results with one exception. A petition claiming a non-fraud related miscount in an election out of Payne County was filed Friday. The race for a GOP House seat was decided by just 11 votes. Those claims will be...
news9.com
First & Football: 2022 Season Preview
The Oklahoma State Cowboys, Oklahoma Sooners and University of Tulsa will begin a new season this week. News On 6 gives a preview of some Oklahoma programs as they go into the 2022 season.
news9.com
Spencer Sanders Discusses 4th Season As OSU Quarterback
One thing that's not changing this season: Spencer Sanders will be back as starting quarterback for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This is Sanders's fourth season, and it's one last chance to join other Oklahoma sports legends. News On 6 Sports Director talked to the veteran quarterback ahead of his season opener, Thursday night at home versus Central Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
New OSU Defensive Coordinator Mason Brings Experience, 'Magnetic Personality' To Stillwater
Some of the best players in Oklahoma State football history are honored at the Oklahoma Sports Hall Of Fame. Last year's Cowboys D was one of the biggest threats in the college game. But now there's a new defensive coordinator, as Jim Knowles left Stillwater for Columbus, Ohio, and the...
news9.com
After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest
One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
Comments / 0