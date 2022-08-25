ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Common Current: Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes

Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
EDMOND, OK
Bethany Police Identifies Suspect Arrested At University Campus

The Bethany Police Department said they have identified a suspect arrested Monday morning at Southwestern Christian University. The arrest comes after the campus was placed on lockdown. Police officials told News 9 that the school requested help from the department regarding a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zachariah Larry, with a...
BETHANY, OK
Statewide Election Results Certification Happening Tuesday

The state election board will meet Tuesday to certify last week's election results with one exception. A petition claiming a non-fraud related miscount in an election out of Payne County was filed Friday. The race for a GOP House seat was decided by just 11 votes. Those claims will be...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
First & Football: 2022 Season Preview

The Oklahoma State Cowboys, Oklahoma Sooners and University of Tulsa will begin a new season this week. News On 6 gives a preview of some Oklahoma programs as they go into the 2022 season.
NORMAN, OK
Spencer Sanders Discusses 4th Season As OSU Quarterback

One thing that's not changing this season: Spencer Sanders will be back as starting quarterback for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This is Sanders's fourth season, and it's one last chance to join other Oklahoma sports legends. News On 6 Sports Director talked to the veteran quarterback ahead of his season opener, Thursday night at home versus Central Michigan.
STILLWATER, OK
After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest

One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
MUSTANG, OK

