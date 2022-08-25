'The World’s Alright With Me': Rocker Gavin Rossdale Shares Sweet Selfie With Son On Instagram

@gavinrossdale/instagram

Doting Dad!

Rocker Gavin Rossdale has never been shy about his love for his sons , Kingston , 16, Zuma , 14, and Apollo , 8, on social media, a trend that only continued with more sweet snaps this week.

On Wednesday, August 24, the musician took to Instagram with an adorable selfie video depicting him and Apollo, one of the three children he shares with his ex-wife, The Voice star Gwen Stefani .

mega

“The world’s alright with me just now,” the Bush frontman wrote alongside the cute clip, punctuation his heartfelt caption with a black heart emoji.

A DOTING DAD: GAVIN ROSSDALE DUBS CHILDREN HE SHARES WITH EX GWEN STEFANI THE 'BETTER VERSIONS OF ME'

Days earlier, the star commemorated son Zuma’s 14th birthday on Sunday, August 21, sharing a wholesome selfie alongside a heartfelt message for his middle child.

@gavinrossdale/instagram

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA,” the star wrote, dubbing him the “sweetest boy” and “the shine of my sun.”

“i love everything about you. a magical boy indeed,” he continued. “Layers on layers.”

PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAME

Rossdale also commended his teen’s apparent baseball chops, crediting Zuma with helping him “fall in like” with the sport. “YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD and you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80 mph,” the rocker spilled. “You’re amazing. we are gonna celebrate hard. because that’s how we roll.”

@gavinrossdale/instagram

Stefani also marked the occasion on social media, sharing a sweet carousel featuring several photos of Zuma as a baby with her more than 14.4 million Instagram followers.

“happy 14th b day ZUMA!!” the “Hollaback Girl” artist also wrote alongside the images. “we love u!!”

After meeting on tour in 1995, Rossdale and Stefani tied the knot in September 2002. They welcomed three children together before calling it quits in August 2015.

“While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” the pair told People at the time.

Stefani is currently married to her The Voice co-star Blake Shelton . Rossdale is reportedly dating model Courtney Cannon.