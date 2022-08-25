Read full article on original website
Chatham’s Unaffiliated Voters Now Outnumber Party
Christine Mayfield has been a registered Democrat since she was old enough to cast her first ballot. Now, at 70, she’s decided to make the switch from “D” to “U” — becoming a registered unaffiliated voter after coming to the conclusion that her political party of choice failed to make meaningful change, even when it had power in the legislature.
As Opioid Crisis Worsens, Incoming Settlement Money Could Be A Boost
In 2020, more than 3,300 North Carolinians died from an overdose, according to state data. Since then, experts say the numbers have gotten worse, with a 20 percent increase in 2021 and signs that rate is continuing to grow. Dr. Robyn Jordan is an Assistant Professor in the UNC School...
