Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clayconews.com
Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals in Maury County, Tennessee
MAURY COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that an investigation by special agents with the TBI's Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in...
WBBJ
Tennessee man charged with killing 2 women during argument
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with killing two women during an argument, officials said. Officers responded Monday afternoon to a call of shots fired at a home and arrived to find two women with gunshot wounds in the front yard, Hendersonville Police said in a statement. Laura Undis, 60, and Virginia Deirdre Sheen, 67, both died later at a hospital.
Alleged drug dealer busted in Madison for fentanyl
An alleged drug dealer was stopped in his tracks by Metro Police, as they claim he was about to make a fentanyl transaction.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two vulnerable adults financially exploited by Columbia woman
Deleshia Quantay Booker, 34, has been charged with two counts of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
Man with ounces of fentanyl and other drugs arrested in undercover sting
A man in possession of at least two ounces of fentanyl and additional drugs was arrested Monday in Madison.
Nashville man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 2020 pharmacy, bank robbery
A Nashville man has been sentenced to thirteen years behind bars after he was convicted of robbing a pharmacy and bank in 2020.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
55 pounds of marijuana recovered from Giles Co. home
LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Giles County Sheriff Deputies recovered a large portion of drug paraphernalia Sunday after executing a search warrant at a Lynnville home. Officials said a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Waco Road, where authorities recovered 55 pounds of marijuana, $34,971 in cash, and one firearm.
Williamson County domestic violence suspect found hiding in shed
Williamson County deputies spent over five hours tracking a man accused of kicking in his mother's door in the College Grove community.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
Car part thieves caught on surveillance arrested by Hendersonville police
Hendersonville police arrested two men after an auto parts theft where business owners captured the entire incident on surveillance video.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND AND ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTY WAS CALLED TO HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH IN LEOMA IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALL. UPON ARRIVAL THE DEPUTY MADE CONTACT WITH THE SUBJECT WHO WAS FOUND TO HAVE A GLASS PIPE AND APPROXIMATELY 6.2 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE ON HIS PERSON. THE MALE, IDENTIFIED AS GARY BROWN WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASSING.
Rash of online threats targeting schools has sheriff cracking down
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says enough is enough. After two social media threats targeting schools in the past week, he is taking a hard line — seeking to lock up teen suspects.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
WSMV
Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
wgnsradio.com
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
Comments / 0