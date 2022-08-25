ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Come November, vote these progressive Dems out. Give the new blood in the name of Caruso a chance to tackle the mountains of problems.

Compton deputies continue to address street takeovers causing havoc for residents

The Compton Sheriff’s station continues to tackle street takeovers plaguing the City and wreaking havoc for residents. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is aware of the ongoing issues Compton faces with these dangerous activities, which has resulted in the loss of life of both participants and spectators. The department has responded with traffic safety operations around Los Angeles County particularly targeting cars deemed “modified”.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Driver slams into dozen of parked cars in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A person suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a row of parked cars in South Los Angeles, police said. More than a dozen cars were damaged along a stretch of Vermont Street near Vernon Avenue in South LA’s Vermont Square neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

High bacteria warning in effect for 4 LA County beaches

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - With a prevailing heat wave bearing down on Southern California through Labor Day weekend, many Angelenos may be looking to flock to local beaches to escape the heat. However, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a high bacteria warning at four...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 killed in violent Woodland Hills crash

LOS ANGELES - Two men are dead following an overnight violent crash in Woodland Hills on Victory Boulevard, police said. The preliminary investigation reveals a Chevrolet sedan and an SUV crashed into each other head-on along Victory Boulevard just east of Mason Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Police seek Community Help in Locating At-Risk Missing Person

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 74-year-old at-risk missing person, Thomas Edward Morgan, who was last seen on Aug.28, 2022, at approximately 5:34 a.m. Morgan was last seen at his living facility near the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue. Morgan does not...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei Festival returns

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do?. Long Beach is once again hosting the annual Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei Festival from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4. This year, the free festival is showcasing America's most influential women in art through a series of interactive outdoor installations and events.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Gulch Fire spreads near San Gabriel Dam

AZUSA, Calif. - Crews continue to work on extinguishing a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. As of late Tuesday night, fire authorities said the Gultch Fire had blackened 110 acres and was 35% contained. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
KTLA

Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation

Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA

