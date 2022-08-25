Read full article on original website
FreeBear
5d ago
Come November, vote these progressive Dems out. Give the new blood in the name of Caruso a chance to tackle the mountains of problems.
2urbangirls.com
Compton deputies continue to address street takeovers causing havoc for residents
The Compton Sheriff’s station continues to tackle street takeovers plaguing the City and wreaking havoc for residents. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is aware of the ongoing issues Compton faces with these dangerous activities, which has resulted in the loss of life of both participants and spectators. The department has responded with traffic safety operations around Los Angeles County particularly targeting cars deemed “modified”.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: LA County supervisors want to slow speeds at intersections
LOS ANGELES - Nearly one month after a fiery crash killed five people and an unborn baby at a Windsor Hills intersection, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called for a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at the crossroad and other high-danger roadways. "Disturbingly, traffic...
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
foxla.com
Driver slams into dozen of parked cars in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A person suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a row of parked cars in South Los Angeles, police said. More than a dozen cars were damaged along a stretch of Vermont Street near Vernon Avenue in South LA’s Vermont Square neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
foxla.com
High bacteria warning in effect for 4 LA County beaches
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - With a prevailing heat wave bearing down on Southern California through Labor Day weekend, many Angelenos may be looking to flock to local beaches to escape the heat. However, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a high bacteria warning at four...
Fire burning in 100 acres of brush near San Gabriel Dam
Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road
foxla.com
2 killed in violent Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - Two men are dead following an overnight violent crash in Woodland Hills on Victory Boulevard, police said. The preliminary investigation reveals a Chevrolet sedan and an SUV crashed into each other head-on along Victory Boulevard just east of Mason Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Police seek Community Help in Locating At-Risk Missing Person
The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 74-year-old at-risk missing person, Thomas Edward Morgan, who was last seen on Aug.28, 2022, at approximately 5:34 a.m. Morgan was last seen at his living facility near the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue. Morgan does not...
Brink’s guard slept as thieves stole jewelry worth millions in heist at Lebec truck stop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Brink’s guards were tasked last month with transporting millions of dollars in jewelry and gemstones from San Mateo to a secure storage yard in Los Angeles. When they arrived at Flying J Truck Stop in Lebec, one guard slept and another left the big rig for 27 minutes as thieves […]
foxla.com
Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei Festival returns
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do?. Long Beach is once again hosting the annual Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei Festival from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4. This year, the free festival is showcasing America's most influential women in art through a series of interactive outdoor installations and events.
citywatchla.com
'No Kill' Has Failed. ‘Best Friends’ Leaves LA City Animal Services Shelter, Annenberg Steps In
Best Friends was described by KABC merely as a “no-kill organization that works with animal rescue groups and city shelters to provide cats and dogs with a safe space until they are adopted.”. But “no kill” has been a cruel experiment in keeping animals that are unadoptable, including known-dangerous...
foxla.com
California county to pay $480K to inmate who miscarried after deputies stopped for coffee
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Southern California county must pay $480,000 to an inmate who lost her pregnancy after sheriff’s deputies stopped to get coffee while driving her to a hospital. On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors agreed to settle the federal lawsuit filed by Sandra Quinones,...
L.A. officer briefly detained in company of gang member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said.
foxla.com
Gulch Fire spreads near San Gabriel Dam
AZUSA, Calif. - Crews continue to work on extinguishing a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. As of late Tuesday night, fire authorities said the Gultch Fire had blackened 110 acres and was 35% contained. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21...
foxla.com
Robbery of 84-year-old woman in Glendale by 'family of thieves' caught on camera
GLENDALE, Calif. - Glendale police are investigating after the robbery of an elderly woman in broad daylight was caught on camera. The incident happened on Aug. 26. Video shared with FOX 11 from the victim's son shows his 84-year-old mother sitting with a friend in front of a home when a gray SUV pulls up in front of the driveway.
Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation
Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
Southbound 101 freeway closed in downtown Los Angeles amid police investigation
The southbound 101 freeway was closed near downtown Los Angeles just before the evening rush hour Monday as police investigated an incident.
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
