ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Sentara opening new health clinics and rolling out new mobile clinic for underserved communities

By Ian Munro, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2yaz_0hVWPEGg00
Sentara's mobile clinic sits outside of Union Mission Ministries in Norfolk on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Sentara will be opening the doors of its newest clinic Tuesday on South Main Street in Berkley as part of what it calls a push to bring care health to those with the least access.

The clinic will join an existing mobile clinic within an RV that has two exam rooms and a clinic at the Union Mission Ministries homeless shelter on East Virginia Beach Boulevard that have been seeing patients this year.

The mobile clinic is for patients who have difficulty traveling or those too busy to travel to an appointment.

Sentara is launching such clinics around their Virginia hospitals with programming tailored to each community’s needs, according to Heather Strock, director of operations of community care for Sentara. The plan was born during the pandemic as community organizations worked with Sentara to combat COVID-19. The group sought to find their largest gaps in care, whether because of insurance status or other factors, and partner with groups to provide care, she said.

Union Mission Pastor William Crawley said the workers at the Sentara clinic in the shelter have built trust with the guests of the shelter He said Sentara’s person-centered approach “has cut a path” to getting those hesitant about getting care to come to the clinic.

Dr. Mike Charles works at the Union Mission clinic and will also spend time working at the Berkley Clinic, which will be open two days a week at first. He said some patients there have only received care in an emergency room.

“Nobody’s followed up with them to make sure they take their medicine or gotten refills on their medicine to keep them out of the hospital,” he said.

The community clinics are that “medical home” for patients where they can learn more about why they are being told to take the medicine they’ve been prescribed, ask questions and be checked on regularly, according to Charles.

“We thought we needed to supply health care where health care is being needed,” he said.

Iris Lundy, senior director of health equity at Sentara, said the company used its conversations with residents about how the system could better provide care .

“When we start looking at what truly impacts someone’s health, we understand it’s well before they get to a hospital door or a physician’s practice,” Lundy said. “It’s really what happens in a neighborhood where they work play and worship, so if we really want to impact care, we have to go to those spaces.”

Locating clinics within underserved communities also helps those residents potentially catch health issues before they become more serious.

“You can’t build trust if people don’t feel your authenticity,” Lundy said.

She said Sentara’s efforts to provide the care will continue, even after successes such as how they were able to help Union Mission obtain vaccines and built further on the relationship through the new clinic at the shelter.

“We are committed to not being one-and-done,” Lundy said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX, PLLC launches new medical practice in Moyock

A new medical practice has opened in Moyock to serve the local community and surrounding area. They will provide preventive, secondary, and tertiary care for adult and pediatric population of Moyock and its surrounding communities. The office will also accommodate a wellness/ aesthetic component to include IV hydration, Botox and dermal fillers.
MOYOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Health
Norfolk, VA
Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Norfolk, VA
Vaccines
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Charles
Essence

This Hampton University Grad Created An Inclusive Toy Line Being Sold At Target That Celebrates The Lasting Impact of HBCUs

Brooke Hart Jones created the HBCYoU Doll brand to help playtime into an opportunity to honor the Black educational experience. Brooke Hart Jones didn’t know much about Hampton University when she applied for admission in the late 90s. She just knew that when her friend, also a prospective student, talked about his experience while on a tour there, he glowed.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Health Clinics#Rv#Clinic#Medical Services#General Health#Kendall Warner#Union Mission Pastor
13News Now

Suffolk educator named Teacher of the Year for Region 2

SUFFOLK, Va. — A big surprise came Jason Bartholomew's way Tuesday morning. Leaders with the Virginia Department of Education named him the Region 2 Teacher of the Year for 2023. “Oh, it’s a bit overwhelming,” he said after learning about his award. For the last 10 years,...
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

TowneBank Chooses Chief Executive Officer Successor

TowneBank, which has branches in Hampton, Newport News, and York County, recently announced its Board of Directors has selected William (Billy) I. Foster to succeed J. Morgan Davis when Davis steps down as Chief Executive Officer at the end of this year. Davis will stay on until March 31, 2023,...
YORK COUNTY, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
AHOSKIE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Inside Nova

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Norfolk

Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

Cabbies cry foul over Va. Beach’s free ride service

Lynne Johnston’s business, All City Cab Co., took a hit from the pandemic. But when the city of Virginia Beach started offering free door-to-door rides in one of her busiest zones — the Oceanfront — during tourist season, it was like another punch to the gut. This...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy