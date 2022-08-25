ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, NC

Riddick Grove MBC to host service Sunday

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Waterfront prayer

The waterfront prayer group will meet at Waterfront Park today at noon.

Riddick Grove MBC

Riddick Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 222 Riddick Grove Road, Belvidere, will host its worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Worship will be both in person and virtual via the church’s Facebook page.

Providence Baptist

Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Edenton will host the course, “Understanding the Bible,” via Zoom starting Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. For information, contact 252-267-5969.

Grief Share

A new 13-week Grief Share program for persons who have lost a loved one will start Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Classes will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for the workbook. Carol Squires and Joy Shambling will be the facilitators. To register, call 252-264 2254, ext. 200.

ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

