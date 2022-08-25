Read full article on original website
Related
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
US Futures Mixed But Suggest Optimism For Tech Stocks: Key Events To Watch For Today
Fear and jitteriness appear to be the overwhelming sentiment among investors. Given Fed's fixation on reining inflation, each incoming data generates anxiety, pushing the market further into the negative terrain. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures are clocking an exception. Trading in the major U.S. index futures points to a lackluster start...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0