Police investigate reports of battery on Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. At approximately 5:20 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a report of a Battery with a Deadly Weapon at Craig Road and North Las Vegas Blvd. Officers arriving on the scene located a female victim with an injury to her head, who refused medical treatment.
Fatal Motorcycle Crashes Up in Clark County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Deadly motorcycle crashes are rising in Clark County this year. Two motorcycle crashes happened within 24 hours on Monday. One deadly in North Las Vegas and the other in Las Vegas on Bonanza near Pecos that sent the motorcyclist, Don Shumate, 41, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While he is still alive, the rising number of deaths this year remains a concern for Erin Breen, the director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV, which advocates for road users.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
Las Vegas police say woman killed in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning. According to police, at about 4:59 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle. Arriving officers located an adult female suffering...
Suspect arrested in deadly Las Vegas drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Saturday, per arrest records. Hector Camacho, 23, was booked on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booking logs show. LVMPD later confirmed his arrest Monday...
Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an injury shooting near Flamingo and Pecos roads. Police said the shooting was reported at around 10:45 a.m. before officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police took a suspect into custody without incident after […]
Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
Man dies after motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln., near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to...
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
