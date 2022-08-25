Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police investigate battery with 1 person injured in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police activity has shut down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard in the northeast valley Tuesday morning. Officers could be seen with southbound Las Vegas Boulevard taped off at Craig Road and several police vehicles could also be seen at three stores on the west side of the street.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The crash happened near Centennial Parkway and North 5th Street. The officials reported the accident occurred at around 7:14 pm. According to the police, a man driving a Nissan Altima lost control of his car after pulling out from the apartment exit. The motorcyclist crashed into the car. The motorcyclist...
KTNV
Police investigate reports of battery on Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. At approximately 5:20 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a report of a Battery with a Deadly Weapon at Craig Road and North Las Vegas Blvd. Officers arriving on the scene located a female victim with an injury to her head, who refused medical treatment.
news3lv.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crashes Up in Clark County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Deadly motorcycle crashes are rising in Clark County this year. Two motorcycle crashes happened within 24 hours on Monday. One deadly in North Las Vegas and the other in Las Vegas on Bonanza near Pecos that sent the motorcyclist, Don Shumate, 41, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While he is still alive, the rising number of deaths this year remains a concern for Erin Breen, the director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV, which advocates for road users.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
news3lv.com
Clark County, Las Vegas fire crews respond to fire at coffee roasting building
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units responded to a business fire Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. at a building located near Nellis Blvd and Carey Ave. According to officials, bystanders reported someone inside the structure once...
news3lv.com
1 person injured, 1 in custody after shooting in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was injured in a shooting in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported around 10:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of E. Flamingo Road, near Pecos Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Officers...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say woman killed in drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning. According to police, at about 4:59 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle. Arriving officers located an adult female suffering...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Las Vegas drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Saturday, per arrest records. Hector Camacho, 23, was booked on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booking logs show. LVMPD later confirmed his arrest Monday...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle and motorcycle crash at the intersection of Centennial Pkwy & Fifth Street just after 7 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Bridge repair reduces...
Las Vegas man identified as passenger in fatal ultralight crash
A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.
Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an injury shooting near Flamingo and Pecos roads. Police said the shooting was reported at around 10:45 a.m. before officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police took a suspect into custody without incident after […]
news3lv.com
Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
Police arrest 1 suspect in deadly shooting near Metro station
The homicide was reported in the 600 block of Sierra Vista Drive near University Center Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police looking for suspect who allegedly pistol whipped, robbed victim
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman is wanted by police after being accused of robbing a suspect on the east side of town earlier this month. The incident happened on Friday, August 5th, at around 2:55 p.m. near Bonanza Road and Los Feliz Street. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
news3lv.com
Man dies after motorcycle crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln., near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to...
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
news3lv.com
Man arrested for breaching Las Vegas airport security gate, telling police he had bomb
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was arrested after he breached a security gate at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas last week and falsely claimed to have a bomb, according to an arrest report. Sergio Magana, 36, is charged with possession of a hoax bomb, communicating a...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police welcomes 49 new police recruits during recent graduation ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a welcome like no other: Metro police wrapping up a 6-month academy through video. A reminder of what the class of 2022 has already accomplished. "As put by Mother Teresa, love can not remain by itself. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service," says class speaker Cruz Littlefield.
