LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the Wild West like you've never seen it before. ATOMIC SALOON SHOW at Venetian Las Vegas features cowboys, nuns, acrobats, ne'er do wells and more. Christian Stoinev, who portrays "The Mayor" in the show, joined us to talk about the lineup and to give us a glimpse at the fun you can enjoy.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO