Las Vegas, NV

Circa Las Vegas launches exclusive 'Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde' beer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas landmark is getting some new spirit. Circa Las Vegas announced that it's partnering with local brewery Able Baker Brewing Company to create the new beer "Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde." Named for the famous cowgirl neon sign that now stands inside Circa in...
ATOMIC SALOON SHOW serves up rowdy romp at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the Wild West like you've never seen it before. ATOMIC SALOON SHOW at Venetian Las Vegas features cowboys, nuns, acrobats, ne'er do wells and more. Christian Stoinev, who portrays "The Mayor" in the show, joined us to talk about the lineup and to give us a glimpse at the fun you can enjoy.
CeeLo Green talks Boombox! show

Las Vegas' only hip hop residency show is coming to Las Vegas starting Wednesday. Joining us with more about 'Boombox!' is Grammy award-winning artist, CeeLo Green.
Pre-registration opens for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pre-registration opens Monday for anyone interested in getting tickets to next year's Formula One race on the streets of Las Vegas. Race fans can sign up at register.f1lasvegasgp.com to join the priority list for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in November 2023.
Vertical farm, co-op market imaged for James Gay III Park

Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood right here at the James Gay III Park in the Historic West Side. "I look, and there’s just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together.”...
Monzu Italian Oven hosts fundraiser to benefit ALS Association

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian spot dedicated its dinner proceeds to ALS of Nevada during an event Monday night. The non-profit, which supports those diagnosed with the fatal disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year, will benefit from the event, which saw live music, and a silent auction being held at Monzu Italian Oven and Bar.
Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
Las Vegas rent prices rise more than 16% in a year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The cost of rent in Las Vegas has jumped more than 16% over the past year. According to a new report from Zumper, the cost of a single-bedroom apartment averages about $1300, while two-bedroom apartments are just under $1600. While there are signs that rent...
Lieutenant Governor hosts small business fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead hosted a small business fair in Las Vegas. The fair allowed current and potential small business owners to meet with public and private partners to gain tips, tricks, and tools to build or grow their businesses. The Lieutenant Governor's office...
Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
Burglar breaks into Lindo Michoacán in Summerlin

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular Mexican restaurant was recently robbed, with the whole thing being caught on surveillance video. It happened at the Lindo Michoacan in Summerlin early Monday morning. In the video, you can see the burglar coming through a window, eventually landing on the booth table.
