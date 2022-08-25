Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their roster
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las Vegas
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heat
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 Million
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in Henderson
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas launches exclusive 'Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde' beer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas landmark is getting some new spirit. Circa Las Vegas announced that it's partnering with local brewery Able Baker Brewing Company to create the new beer "Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde." Named for the famous cowgirl neon sign that now stands inside Circa in...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas to welcome multiple Latin music artists for Mexican Independence weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some of Latin music's most popular artists are taking over Las Vegas in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Artists like Alejandro Fernández, Pitbull, Carlos Santana, Sebastián Yatra, and more are set to take the stage across several Las Vegas stages starting Saturday, Septmeber 10.
news3lv.com
ATOMIC SALOON SHOW serves up rowdy romp at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the Wild West like you've never seen it before. ATOMIC SALOON SHOW at Venetian Las Vegas features cowboys, nuns, acrobats, ne'er do wells and more. Christian Stoinev, who portrays "The Mayor" in the show, joined us to talk about the lineup and to give us a glimpse at the fun you can enjoy.
news3lv.com
CeeLo Green talks Boombox! show
Las Vegas' only hip hop residency show is coming to Las Vegas starting Wednesday. Joining us with more about 'Boombox!' is Grammy award-winning artist, CeeLo Green.
news3lv.com
Up to the Challenge: Chloe Koast makes sweet treats at Milkcow Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 Today is up to the challenge!. Our morning team is tackling everyday jobs around Las Vegas, and this week, Chloe Koast satisfies her sweet tooth. She had the chance to make some treats at Milkcow, a new ice cream shop at Tivoli Village in the west valley.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells breaks down fashion hits and misses from VMA Awards
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MTV Video Music Awards were on Sunday, and that meant the stars were out. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk about some of the night's biggest hits and misses when it comes to fashion.
news3lv.com
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
news3lv.com
28th annual 'Age of Chivalry' renaissance festival returns this fall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Knights, kings, and queens are getting ready to take over Sunset Park this fall. The 28th annual 'Age of Chivalry' renaissance fair returns to Las Vegas on Friday, October 7th, and will run through the 9th. The three-day festival has been coming to town for...
news3lv.com
Pre-registration opens for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pre-registration opens Monday for anyone interested in getting tickets to next year's Formula One race on the streets of Las Vegas. Race fans can sign up at register.f1lasvegasgp.com to join the priority list for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in November 2023.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas records 3.5M visitation in July, highest since COVID-19 pandemic
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas saw its highest monthly visitation this past July since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to the city's tourism agency. There were nearly 3.5 million visitors last month, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority. That...
news3lv.com
Vertical farm, co-op market imaged for James Gay III Park
Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood right here at the James Gay III Park in the Historic West Side. "I look, and there's just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together."...
news3lv.com
Monzu Italian Oven hosts fundraiser to benefit ALS Association
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian spot dedicated its dinner proceeds to ALS of Nevada during an event Monday night. The non-profit, which supports those diagnosed with the fatal disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year, will benefit from the event, which saw live music, and a silent auction being held at Monzu Italian Oven and Bar.
news3lv.com
Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it's adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. "Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,"...
news3lv.com
'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
news3lv.com
Former VGK Ryan Reaves visits Boys & Girls Club to celebrate game room donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Vegas Golden Knight fan favorite Ryan Reaves spent one last day with the kids of Las Vegas before heading to New York to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. Reaves helped the kids at the James Boys & Girls Club celebrate a game room...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas rent prices rise more than 16% in a year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The cost of rent in Las Vegas has jumped more than 16% over the past year. According to a new report from Zumper, the cost of a single-bedroom apartment averages about $1300, while two-bedroom apartments are just under $1600. While there are signs that rent...
news3lv.com
Lieutenant Governor hosts small business fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead hosted a small business fair in Las Vegas. The fair allowed current and potential small business owners to meet with public and private partners to gain tips, tricks, and tools to build or grow their businesses. The Lieutenant Governor's office...
news3lv.com
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing man's Rolex from Las Vegas Strip hotel room
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a man's Rolex watch from his Las Vegas Strip hotel room over the weekend, according to a police report. Taylor Sharde, 36, was booked Sunday on suspicion of grand larceny between $25,000 and $100,000, arrest records indicate. In...
news3lv.com
Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
news3lv.com
Burglar breaks into Lindo Michoacán in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular Mexican restaurant was recently robbed, with the whole thing being caught on surveillance video. It happened at the Lindo Michoacan in Summerlin early Monday morning. In the video, you can see the burglar coming through a window, eventually landing on the booth table.
