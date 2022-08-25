Read full article on original website
WATCH: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Sheriff’s Cpl. Rob Myers, Who’d Been Drinking and Driving, Demoted Following Heated Stop
Flagler County Sheriff’s Cpl. Rob Myers, a nine-year veteran of the agency, was demoted to deputy and placed on 18 months’ internal probation following an internal investigation that found he had been drinking and driving and drove alarmingly close to a deputy who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop.
995qyk.com
Florida Man Has Moment Of Honesty When Pulled Over By Deputies
The truth will set you free…usually. A Florida Man had a moment of honesty when he was pulled over by deputies. Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over the Florida Man, Andrew Beck, for speeding, little did they know he would be so frank about his condition. According to the report, Beck rolled down the window and spontaneously told them, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.” The deputies still made Beck perform field sobriety tests and he did fail them. His breath alcohol level was was measured at 0.272 and 0.282, over three times the legal limit. So at least he was totally honest about his condition!
wmfe.org
Local, national GOP blame Biden after someone spray-paints ‘fascists’ on Seminole County office
The Seminole County Republican Party office in Casselberry was vandalized over the weekend. Someone spray-painted a crude insult and the word “fascists” on the plate glass windows of the office, at 460 State Road 436, Sunday evening or Monday morning. An anarchist symbol appeared under the words. And...
click orlando
Brevard County attorney defends clients, supports community
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Alton Edmond is the founder of Edmond Law, LLC. He says he chose to open his own business because “I wanted to have the control over my own destiny.”. That destiny focuses largely on making a positive impact on kids in Brevard County. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Orlando man arrested nearly a month after deadly shooting in Davenport, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested on Aug. 18, nearly a month after a Georgia man was found dead in Davenport after a carjacking, according to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office. Tyrell Johnson, 20, is facing multiple charges following the shooting death of 22-year-old Jeremiah Brown, including...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Police Department announces passing of retired Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh
ORLANDO, Fla. - Retired Orlando Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh passed away on Sunday at the age of 80, the Orlando Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday. Walsh served the Orlando community with "courage, pride, and commitment" for 25 years before retiring in March 1988, according to the police department. Prior to his time as a police chief, Walsh was a veteran of the United States Army having served in France during Vietnam, an online obituary stated.
Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the recent primary elections, two GOP races in Central Florida were neck and neck, with one candidate pulling off a narrow win in the state House after recounts and another refusing to concede a Congressional race. State Rep. Webster Barnaby, known for filing a Texas-style six-week abortion ban that died in the Florida Legislature, […] The post Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
spacecoastdaily.com
Pool Contractor Sentenced to 30-Years in Prison After Defrauding Brevard County Homeowners
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence for a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore Pools Inc. owner, Brian Washburn, defrauded Florida homeowners by taking upfront payments and deposits often...
Why Florida’s Eunic Ortiz Won’t Let Her State Be ‘Testing Ground’ For The Right
Eunic Ortiz has always been more interested in helping citizens, than being distracted by culture wars. As an educator, labor organizer, and election outreach expert, the Florida native has made empowering people her mission. Now as the Democratic candidate for the Florida State Senate’s 18th District, which includes Pinellas’ county communities like St. Petersburg and Clearwater, the Florida-native is fighting to protect the interests of her home, not political donors.
Deputies release name of woman killed in weekend shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators have identified a woman who was shot to death in Orlando over the weekend. Loleta Young, 62, was shot in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Young was rushed...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man sentenced to over 38 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A 33-year-old Ocala man has been sentenced to over 38 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking network. Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced this morning by U.S. Middle District of Florida Judge John Antoon II to spend 38 years and 4 months in federal prison. According to...
VIDEO: Florida gunman shot by deputies after bystanders point out his weapon
Body cam video showed the events leading up to an incident where an Orange County deputy shot a suspect on Aug. 6.
floridapolitics.com
‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map
The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
2 cities in Florida are mentioned in the list of most rat-infested cities in America
As we all know, living in rat-infested cities is a horrific experience for ordinary citizens because they can infect humans directly with various diseases. According to experts, a single female rat can give birth to 6 to 12 babies at once, and a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year.
ormondbeachobserver.com
UPDATE: Police report individuals involved in KFC crash incident were 'people of interest' in Lake County double homicide
Ormond Beach Police have released the identities of the two individuals involved in an incident that resulted in the woman's death and the man's arrest on Friday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Police report the pair were considered people of interest in a double homicide that occurred the day before in Lake County.
WESH
Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
WSVN-TV
Bodycam footage shows deadly shooting involving Orange County deputy
(WSVN) - A confrontation took a tragic turn in Orlando, and the moments that led up to the incident were caught on bodycam. Deputies released a video from after first responders were called to help someone who was shot, but once they arrived the situation escalated instantly. Intense video footage...
WFTV
Photos: Bojangles returns to Central Florida
Bojangles Bojangles in Sanford is now open. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and State Road 46. (WFTV.com News Staff)
