Florida State

Florida Man Has Moment Of Honesty When Pulled Over By Deputies

The truth will set you free…usually. A Florida Man had a moment of honesty when he was pulled over by deputies. Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over the Florida Man, Andrew Beck, for speeding, little did they know he would be so frank about his condition. According to the report, Beck rolled down the window and spontaneously told them, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.” The deputies still made Beck perform field sobriety tests and he did fail them. His breath alcohol level was was measured at 0.272 and 0.282, over three times the legal limit. So at least he was totally honest about his condition!
