Middletown woman sentenced to 12 years for assaulting infant granddaughter
A Middletown woman convicted of assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday.
Police: Ax-wielding person menaces police while state official serves eviction at Norwalk residence
Police say two people were arrested, one for wielding an ax and allegedly menacing police officers while a state marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice at a Norwalk residence today.
Rockland County could charge residents extra for water use amid droughts
Rockland County residents could be charged extra money if they use more water than they’re supposed to as the region continues to struggle with ongoing drought conditions.
Harrison police officer charged with petit larceny
Harrison police say 51-year-old Sokolj Biberaj was charged with petit larceny. Biberaj allegedly took a skylight worth $500 from a loading dock at New Castle Building Projects on Aug. 5.
Police: Shots fired between police and individual in the Bronx
The NYPD says a shooting incident occurred between police and an alleged shooter in Morrisania.
Man sentenced to 29 years in prison for shooting at Freeport police
David Serrant, 23, is a suspected Crips gang member.
Police: Long Island man found in car with fatal gunshot wound in the Bronx
The NYPD says it has identified the man found in a car with a gunshot wound in the Bronx over the weekend.
1,290 stolen catalytic converter thefts in 2022 the focus of emergency meeting in Nassau
Residents say they have had their catalytic converters stolen from their driveways right outside their homes.
Gov. Hochul deploys military to help battle fire in Ulster County state park
This development comes after more than 200 people from over 24 agencies were on the grounds fighting to contain the fire, as well as four helicopters dropping water.
Norwalk police: Two arrested after man approached police with an ax
Two men were arrested in Norwalk Monday after one of them reportedly responded to an eviction notice with an ax.
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted in Rockland County
Ashley Moralez-Pena told News 12 that she and some co-workers were driving to a camp in Spring Valley when they spotted the bear.
NY man accused of taking baby, mom in Ansonia arraigned, could face more charges
A New York man accused of abducting his infant daughter and her mother in Ansonia was arraigned in Derby Superior Court Monday where his bond was set at $50,000.
NYPD: Suspect on the loose after subway slashing in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for a suspect linked to a Sunday subway assault at the Bedford Avenue station.
Police: Brooklyn man faces charges from weekend stabbing in Peekskill
A Brooklyn man is facing charges stemming from a weekend stabbing in Peekskill. According to police, 26-year-old Ramcess Pierre-Louis was charged with assault. They say two men were stabbed in the parking lot at 5 John Walsh Blvd. just before 3 a.m. Sunday. The victims, both 24 and from Peekskill,...
Police: Employee stabbed co-worker after argument in Brooklyn Wendy's
An argument between two Wendy’s employees turned violent after one worker stabbed the other while on the job Monday night in Brooklyn.
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery at Bronx bus stop
The NYPD is searching for a man accused of attempted robbery at a Bronx bus stop on Aug. 11.
NYPD: Bronx woman fatally shot while in a parked car identified
The NYPD says a 37-year-old woman who was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in the Bronx.
2 years later, Bridgeport mother waits for answers in son’s homicide case
It's just days away from the two-year anniversary of when a Bridgeport mother lost her son in a fatal shooting – and she is still waiting for answers.
Police: West Hempstead man shot, killed in the Bronx
The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of East 214th Street and Wilson Avenue.
Yonkers Mayor Spano to NYC: Clean up illegal dumping on Major Deegan Expressway
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano is calling on City of New York and its Department of Transportation to clean up of illegal dumping on the Major Deegan Expressway.
