Parkersburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Johnson admitted to possessing approximately 82 grams of fentanyl found during the search, and further admitted that she intended to distribute it.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of Parkersburg Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Parkersburg Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich is prosecuting the case.