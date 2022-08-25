Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
New study in Central Florida reveals treatment that's helping heal long COVID-19 symptoms
WINTER PARK, Fla. — From fatigue to anxiety and confusion – even after recovering from the virus, long COVID-19 symptoms are not only hard to deal with, they're hard to understand. A new breakthrough study by a Central Florida medical facility shows how a treatment is helping some...
WESH
Osceola County schools searching for bus drivers amid shortage
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — We are a few weeks into the new school year, and the Osceola County School District says they're still struggling to find enough bus drivers. Tuesday, they held a hiring event to help alleviate the issue. The district has a desperate call for dozens of...
WESH
FWC working to trap bear spotted in Seminole County with head stuck in plastic container
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — When bears and other animals get into trash, it's more than a nuisance. It's a legitimate threat to their lives. George Cheney spotted a bear when he heard a noise next door at his Seminole County home. "Looked to see what was going on out...
WESH
Energy bill assistance program available for qualified households
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many people need a little help just to get by each day as inflation tightens the budgets of Americans everywhere. One government program is crucial for helping thousands of Floridians keep the lights on, but you may not have heard of it. "You don't know...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Orange County students learn about science behind Artemis 1 launch
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Artemis 1 didn't get to launch today, kids at the Academic Center for Excellence were still able to get a one-of-a-kind science lesson. "Unfortunately, I have to start with some bad news. The launch is not going to happen today," Amy Foster, a professor at UCF said to a class.
WESH
Osceola teen left unresponsive from car accident regains ability to speak
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Christina and Ed Verdecia said their 16-year-old son Jacob Verdecia was in the backseat of a car with friends when the driver lost control on the turnpike earlier this month. They said Jacob Verdecia wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and that the crash left him in...
WESH
Lake County investigators give update on double homicide
Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
WESH
Father arrested after shooting at Florida home leaves 1 child dead, another hospitalized
Fla. — A deadly shooting Monday night at a home in Hillsborough County is under investigation. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, around 10:30 p.m., shots were fired at a home located at Armature Gate Townhomes on the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive. Two children with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Man arrested for arson at historic, family-owned Orlando ice cream shop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been more than three months since fire damaged a family-owned business in Orange County, forcing them to close the shop. But now Orlando Police say they have their suspect and he's charged with the arson of Goff's Drive In. WESH 2 News spoke with the...
WESH
Ormond Beach police identify deceased woman named person of interest in double homicide
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. The Ormond Beach Police Department has identified the woman who was a person of interest in a Lake County double homicide. Lake County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona Thursday night. According to Lake County deputies,...
WESH
City of Orlando partners with Universal Studios to improve roads near Epic Universe theme park
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is partnering with Universal Studios to improve some of the roads between Universal's existing theme parks and the new Epic Universe park which is slated to open in 2025. City officials say the planned road expansions will help improve the flow of...
WESH
Orlando realtor explains rise in home sale cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the real estate market finally showing signs of cooling down, more buyers are backing out of contracts. Analysts believe some people are getting scared of higher interest rates. Real estate analysts seem to agree that the hot housing market is showing some signs of cooling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Orlando police searching for suspect in bank robbery
ORLANDO, Fla. — A bank robber is on the run after Orlando police say he threatened an employee at a bank. Police responded to a local business in regard to an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m., the suspect, a man, walked into the business located on the...
WESH
Former Longwood mayor accused of violating election law goes on trial
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The first local trial in an alleged scheme to run "ghost candidates" is underway in Seminole County. The former mayor of Longwood is facing charges. "It goes to that bigger conspiracy that we'll talk about in a few minutes," Stacey Salmons, a prosecutor said. The...
WESH
'We are hurting': Family of 19-year-old woman shot, killed in Orange County desperate for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a shooting at her apartment complex in Orange County. The family of the 19-year-old, who was identified as Raniyah Gandy, spoke Tuesday morning about Gandy's death. On June 1 at 3 a.m., Gandy was shot to death while sitting in...
WESH
Homeless man suspected of burglary and threatening rape in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — A homeless man in Cocoa was arrested last week for allegedly breaking into a home and threatening to rape someone inside, according to his arrest report. Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Christopher Sloan at a home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 Friday morning after he reportedly broke the side door and damaged the front door of the home.
WESH
Disappointed Artemis 1 spectators pack up after scrubbed launch
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People packed up their stuff and headed out quickly from Jetty Park in Port Canaveral after hearing NASA scrubbed today's Artemis 1 launch. A bummer for people like Nicole Michael, who's here from the Czech Republic. "It's kind of sad because it was the opportunity...
WESH
Man injured in shooting at Orange County apartment complex, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Orlando police said they responded to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex. A man was found with gunshot wounds at the Fountains at Millenia apartment complex in Orlando around 12 a.m. According to the Orlando Police Department, he was transported...
WESH
Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
WESH
WATCH: NASA gives update after scrubbing Artemis 1 launch due to technical issues
The NASA Artemis 1 launch was scrubbed Monday. Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. Now NASA engineers need to determine how much of a fix the engine will need. Is it something that can be done at the pad, or does it have to come back to the VAB?
Comments / 0