Osceola County, FL

WESH

Orange County students learn about science behind Artemis 1 launch

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Artemis 1 didn't get to launch today, kids at the Academic Center for Excellence were still able to get a one-of-a-kind science lesson. "Unfortunately, I have to start with some bad news. The launch is not going to happen today," Amy Foster, a professor at UCF said to a class.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lake County investigators give update on double homicide

Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando realtor explains rise in home sale cancellations

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the real estate market finally showing signs of cooling down, more buyers are backing out of contracts. Analysts believe some people are getting scared of higher interest rates. Real estate analysts seem to agree that the hot housing market is showing some signs of cooling...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando police searching for suspect in bank robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. — A bank robber is on the run after Orlando police say he threatened an employee at a bank. Police responded to a local business in regard to an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m., the suspect, a man, walked into the business located on the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Homeless man suspected of burglary and threatening rape in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A homeless man in Cocoa was arrested last week for allegedly breaking into a home and threatening to rape someone inside, according to his arrest report. Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Christopher Sloan at a home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 Friday morning after he reportedly broke the side door and damaged the front door of the home.
COCOA, FL
WESH

Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Community Policy