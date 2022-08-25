ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Local organizations receive Governor’s Awards of Excellence

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee recognized several local organizations tonight with Governor’s Awards of Excellence. The awards highlight the work done by local faith-based communities and nonprofits. Some of the organizations awarded were Clinica Medicos, Signal Mountain Social Services, and Shepherd’s Arms Rescue Mission Chattanooga, among others....
theutcecho.com

Mobile Shower Organization to Begin Serving in Chattanooga

ShowerUp is an organization started by Paul Schmitz and his wife, Rhonda Schmitz. According to Paul Schmitz, the organization came about after he and his family had been serving various communities in the Nashville area, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing. “One day I was looking through my...
WDEF

Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
WDEF

More To The Story With Staley: Forensic odontologist

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – He’s an 85 year old gentleman. Sitting alone in his room. On his computer. He’s a retired doctor. But in a sense, he’s still working. He lives right here. At this assisted living facility in Chattanooga. But Dr. Mike Sobel is not your regular kind of doctor. You see, he is a forensic odontologist. He’s a dentist, who works with teeth, as it pertains to crime and legal matters.
WDEF

Suspect arrested for Food City fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
DALTON, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Reach One Teach One Unifies The Community Through Academics

Reach One Teach One is an Early Intervention program organized with the mission of providing Chattanooga's youth-wide opportunities to explore and gain insight into their community, and career opportunities and to develop a positive outlook for the rest of their life. Early Intervention strategies afford children a head-start in areas...
livability.com

The Chattanooga Region is in It for the Long Haul

The new Freight Hub database underscores the Greater Chattanooga Region’s logistics know-how. Greater Chattanooga and its many logistics advantages have earned the nickname “The Silicon Valley of Freight,” and that reputation will grow even more with the development of a Greater Chattanooga Freight Hub database. Cleveland State...
WDEF

Chattanooga man arrested for shooting someone during a fight

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Late Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police took 39-year-old Anthony Lively into custody after officers say he shot someone during a fight. According to Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton, officers responded to a call right before 11 this morning in the seven hundred block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
WDEF

Local officials provide safety tips following black bear sighting

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black bears have been making their presence known in local communities recently, spurring responses from local police and wildlife agencies. On Monday, the Collegedale Police Department tweeted a bear sighting near the Collegedale Greenway, advising residents to steer clear of the area. In wake of...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
theutcecho.com

New Restaurants Bring New Atmospheres for Students

While students have been away for summer, Chattanooga has wasted no time opening up new restaurants in the downtown area. Tailgate Brewery has many locations in Nashville, and its owners decided it was time to bring Tailgate to Chattanooga. For those over 21, Tailgate offers unique beers that are brewed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia Cruisers and Summerville Main Street Team Up to Host Car Show and Cowboy Festival Saturday, September 3

The North Georgia Cruisers are proud to present a Labor Day Weekend Car and Truck Show on Saturday, September 3 at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, located at 33 Middle School Rd. Summerville, Ga. Proceeds from this event will to benefit various area needy programs. Combined with the car and truck show will also be the Cowboy and Western Heritage Festival, lending great opportunity for families, car and truck enthusiasts, and fans of the cowboy and western era to enjoy some good food, kid’s entertainment, and celebrate cars and trucks of the past and present.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WDEF

What’s Right With Our Schools: Barger Academy of Fine Arts

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Creativity is an essential part of the curriculum at Barger. Talented students can pursue their passions in dance, drama, music and visual mediums. Juana Wilson-Roberts is the Fine Arts Facilitator at Barger. She says, “Welcome to the Barger School of Fine Arts. Well, Barger is...
