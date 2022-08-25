Read full article on original website
WDEF
Local organizations receive Governor’s Awards of Excellence
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee recognized several local organizations tonight with Governor’s Awards of Excellence. The awards highlight the work done by local faith-based communities and nonprofits. Some of the organizations awarded were Clinica Medicos, Signal Mountain Social Services, and Shepherd’s Arms Rescue Mission Chattanooga, among others....
theutcecho.com
Mobile Shower Organization to Begin Serving in Chattanooga
ShowerUp is an organization started by Paul Schmitz and his wife, Rhonda Schmitz. According to Paul Schmitz, the organization came about after he and his family had been serving various communities in the Nashville area, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing. “One day I was looking through my...
chattanoogacw.com
Thinking outside the lunchbox: 86-year-old Chattanooga woman helps the hungry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Oftentimes, people in their late 80s need a bit of a helping hand. But the tables are turned in this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm. Ethel Willingham thinks outside the lunch-box. "Everybody comes to her for advice," said Cassandra Seals who...
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
WDEF
More To The Story With Staley: Forensic odontologist
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – He’s an 85 year old gentleman. Sitting alone in his room. On his computer. He’s a retired doctor. But in a sense, he’s still working. He lives right here. At this assisted living facility in Chattanooga. But Dr. Mike Sobel is not your regular kind of doctor. You see, he is a forensic odontologist. He’s a dentist, who works with teeth, as it pertains to crime and legal matters.
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
chattanoogapulse.com
Reach One Teach One Unifies The Community Through Academics
Reach One Teach One is an Early Intervention program organized with the mission of providing Chattanooga's youth-wide opportunities to explore and gain insight into their community, and career opportunities and to develop a positive outlook for the rest of their life. Early Intervention strategies afford children a head-start in areas...
WDEF
Schools confirm that a 6 year old was dropped at wrong location
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Department of Education has confirmed an investigation into a bus stop that left a six year old girl stranded in an unfamiliar location. Spokesperson for HCDE Steve Doremus confirmed the student was let off the bus at the incorrect bus stop on August...
WTVC
Community leaders supporting Chattanooga police chief in reassignment of 15 officers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On the steps of City Hall Chattanooga clergy members, local leaders, and representatives came together to support Police Chief Celeste Murphy following her decision to reassign 15 officers with allegations of misrepresentation or untruthfulness. The City of Chattanooga says it has reached a resolution with groups...
chattanoogacw.com
After teacher pushback, Thurman clarifies comments about Hispanic students in Hamilton Co.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County School Board Member Rhonda Thurman is getting backlash from county teachers over comments she recently made that the county's growing Hispanic student population represents a 'burden' for schools. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said. "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students...
livability.com
The Chattanooga Region is in It for the Long Haul
The new Freight Hub database underscores the Greater Chattanooga Region’s logistics know-how. Greater Chattanooga and its many logistics advantages have earned the nickname “The Silicon Valley of Freight,” and that reputation will grow even more with the development of a Greater Chattanooga Freight Hub database. Cleveland State...
WDEF
Chattanooga man arrested for shooting someone during a fight
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Late Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police took 39-year-old Anthony Lively into custody after officers say he shot someone during a fight. According to Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton, officers responded to a call right before 11 this morning in the seven hundred block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
WDEF
Local officials provide safety tips following black bear sighting
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black bears have been making their presence known in local communities recently, spurring responses from local police and wildlife agencies. On Monday, the Collegedale Police Department tweeted a bear sighting near the Collegedale Greenway, advising residents to steer clear of the area. In wake of...
theutcecho.com
New Restaurants Bring New Atmospheres for Students
While students have been away for summer, Chattanooga has wasted no time opening up new restaurants in the downtown area. Tailgate Brewery has many locations in Nashville, and its owners decided it was time to bring Tailgate to Chattanooga. For those over 21, Tailgate offers unique beers that are brewed...
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia Cruisers and Summerville Main Street Team Up to Host Car Show and Cowboy Festival Saturday, September 3
The North Georgia Cruisers are proud to present a Labor Day Weekend Car and Truck Show on Saturday, September 3 at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, located at 33 Middle School Rd. Summerville, Ga. Proceeds from this event will to benefit various area needy programs. Combined with the car and truck show will also be the Cowboy and Western Heritage Festival, lending great opportunity for families, car and truck enthusiasts, and fans of the cowboy and western era to enjoy some good food, kid’s entertainment, and celebrate cars and trucks of the past and present.
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Headed to Prison
A former Grundy County Chief Deputy was convicted of use of excessive force on two occasions by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 61- year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Bean was convicted of using excessive force...
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Barger Academy of Fine Arts
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Creativity is an essential part of the curriculum at Barger. Talented students can pursue their passions in dance, drama, music and visual mediums. Juana Wilson-Roberts is the Fine Arts Facilitator at Barger. She says, “Welcome to the Barger School of Fine Arts. Well, Barger is...
WTVC
New details: Man shot his husband on MLK Boulevard in Chattanooga Saturday, report says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday, August 30th):. An affidavit we obtained revealed more information about this shooting. It says just before 11 a.m. Saturday, an officer was on East MLK Boulevard on his way to a call and watched as a man chased another man around a vehicle parked by the side of the road.
2 men arrested in Alabama in connection with Georgia murder case, GBI says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Two 23-year-olds are behind bars, accused of a Georgia man's murder, authorities said Saturday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection with the death of Dakota Bradshaw. Earlier this month, the Walker County Sheriff's Office asked the...
