Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Financial Focus - Avoid these estate-planning mistakesEJEducationGlastonbury, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Trek in the Park, Forest Park Market, and Northampton farmers market
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and Northampton. On Tuesday, kids in the community got to head over to Heritage State Park in Holyoke for Trek in the Park. Participants got the chance to learn to follow a map, take a scavenger...
westernmassnews.com
Community coming together to help Agawam food truck
Western Mass News has learned studies are underway to look for a new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse. Governor Baker was in Springfield Tuesday to listen to entrepreneurs that have benefited from a new program that is proving to be very important for western Massachusetts. Boaters, law enforcement cracking down...
Car fire on Yale Street in Springfield
Springfield firefighters put out a car fire near a building Monday night.
Holyoke leaders discuss future businesses for former KMart plaza
City officials in Holyoke met on Monday to discuss new possibilities for the former KMart plaza on Route 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
westernmassnews.com
Gov. Baker visits Springfield to discuss Civic Center Garage project
Three people are facing charges after police responded to a report of car break-ins over the weekend. School bus driver recruitment bouncing back after pandemic shortage. This week marks the first day of school for many across western Massachusetts. UMass Amherst named best campus food in the nation for sixth...
Governor Baker in Springfield for decommission of Civic Center parking garage
Governor Charlie Baker and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno held a celebration ahead of the Civic Center garage being torn down.
Holyoke police audit to focus on staffing, day-to-day operations
The Holyoke Police Department will be audited on the management structure of the police department, as well as the staffing levels, efficiency and effectiveness of day-to-day operations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton residents gather to remember loved ones lost to opioid overdose
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week, people across the globe will join together and remember those who have lost their lives to the opioid crisis. International Opioid Awareness Day is set to take place on Wednesday, August 31st. In Easthampton, neighbors offered community resources and reflected on those who have been affected by overdoses.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday night celebration honors Rabbi Amy Wallk
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A special crystal concert celebration was held Sunday to honor Rabbi Amy Wallk. For the past 15 years, Rabbi Wallk has shown dedication and commitment to the community of Temple Bethel. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance at the event and said he is grateful for...
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on hand for Civic Center Garage demolition
SPRINGFIELD — Wielding a sledgehammer — and then an excavator — Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially began demolition Monday on the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage next to the MassMutual Center. The downtown garage will be razed in the coming weeks to make way for a new $30-million-to-$40-million five-story...
westernmassnews.com
Efforts underway to retrieve missing metal benches at Holyoke basketball court
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Metal benches at a basketball court in Holyoke have gone missing and efforts are underway to get them back. Holes can be seen in the cement at Jim Jackson Courts in Holyoke after four of the metal benches were ripped right from the ground. Western Mass...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
State officials looking for new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned studies are underway to look for a new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse. Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse continue to wait and hear updates after a lawsuit was settled regarding toxic mold and other health hazards in the building. Within that settlement, the Massachusetts Trial Court was required to conduct a feasibility study to see if it the best option was to renovate the current building or build a new one.
Springfield Municipal Hospital site rezoning sought to aid future development
SPRINGFIELD - The city is seeking to rezone the almost 20-acre former Municipal Hospital site on upper State Street to assist in future development, but officials won’t say what plans may be in the works. The Planning Board on Wednesday approved a proposal to revise the zoning from Residence...
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident. According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202. Police said that the accident involved...
City of Worcester reviews removing barriers to hiring, like drug testing and parking fees, as it looks to fill open positions
With a list of several open positions on the city of Worcester’s website, Acting City Manager Eric Batista announced Monday that the city is removing barriers to the hiring process and taking steps to retain the employees it already has. One step the city says it’s taking to retain...
Stone Soul Festival returns this weekend in Springfield
Thousands are looking forward to the Labor Day weekend when the Stone Soul Festival returns to Springfield's Blunt Park.
Free COVID-19 at-home tests ending this Friday
22News is working for you with where you can go for hassle-free COVID-19 testing if you're unable to get an at-home kit.
Car struck house in Springfield
Springfield police and firefighters were called-in after a car struck a house in the city's Pine Point neighborhood Monday morning.
Comments / 0