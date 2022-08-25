Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarksville
One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Middle School in Clarksville. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …
WKRN
Driver shortage leaves bus routes down
Wilson County parents are frustrated after the bus driver shortage has led to routes being down. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in custody.
WKRN
Gas station clerk killed in attempted robbery
Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full...
WKRN
Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery in Smyrna
The manhunt continues for a man who shot and killed a clerk at a gas station in Smyrna. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Missing White County baby found safe, father in custody. TRAFFIC: Dump truck hits bridge, I-40 closed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
Catalytic converter theft arrest
A return to a neighborhood led to the arrest of one man in Nashville. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in custody. TRAFFIC: Dump...
WKRN
Robber connected to both crimes
The man accused of killing a Smyrna gas station attendant has been linked to a robbery in Nashville, as well. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found...
WKRN
Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville
Crews are investigating what led to a fire at a building in North Nashville. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Woman attacked while pumping gas. International Drug Overdose Awareness Day. Stabbing suspect arrested. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed...
WKRN
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in East Nashville
A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville. 15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in East …. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a third is in police custody …. Suspected shooter detained by Good...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
Neighbors on edge after double murder
Neighbors in one Hendersonville community are worried after a shooting in a front yard Monday afternoon. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in custody.
WKRN
Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Woman charged after stealing milk truck in the Gulch. Gas station clerk killed in attempted robbery. 10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced. Changes coming to Fairgrounds...
WKRN
Deadly shooting investigation in Shelbyville
Police in Shelbyville are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a...
WKRN
Deadly shootings under investigation
Metro Police are investigating deadly shootings that happened over the weekend. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a third is in police custody …. Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville, TN shooting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRN
Victim hit with guitars on Broadway
Two people are accused of striking another person with guitars on lower Broadway. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a third is in police custody …. Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville,...
WKRN
Nashville woman wanted for 2019 murder arrested in El Paso
Metro Police said the 41-year-old was wanted for allegedly killing her fiance in 2019. Nashville woman wanted for 2019 murder arrested in …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville, TN shooting investigation continues. Tennessee auto parts theft investigation. Montgomery Co. prepares for additional growth as …. Drought...
WKRN
Horse ranch fire under investigation in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after a portion of a horse ranch caught fire in Rutherford County. Horse ranch fire under investigation in Murfreesboro. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
WKRN
CEO helping homeless people
A Nashville CEO is doing what he can to help homeless people get back on their feet. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in...
WKRN
Tennessee auto parts theft investigation
Auto parts theft investigation in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Woman charged after stealing milk truck in the Gulch. 10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Major projects planned for Spring Hill.
WKRN
Copper thieves target businesses
A number of businesses in the South Nashville area have been a target of thieves, some even hit more than once. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …. Rainbow bridge mural honoring dead pets causes controversy …. Neighborhood copes with heartache following TN double …. Franklin County parents offer...
WKRN
Clear bag policy now in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools football games
Football fans in Clarksville will now have new rules to follow if they want to see their players on the gridiron. Clear bag policy now in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery …. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Woman attacked while pumping gas. International Drug Overdose Awareness Day. Stabbing...
WKRN
Changes coming to Fairgrounds in Nashville
The future of the Fairgrounds, just south of downtown Nashville, is beginning to come into view. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …
Comments / 0