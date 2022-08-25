ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarksville

One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Middle School in Clarksville. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Driver shortage leaves bus routes down

Wilson County parents are frustrated after the bus driver shortage has led to routes being down. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in custody.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Gas station clerk killed in attempted robbery

Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full...
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery in Smyrna

The manhunt continues for a man who shot and killed a clerk at a gas station in Smyrna. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Missing White County baby found safe, father in custody. TRAFFIC: Dump truck hits bridge, I-40 closed.
SMYRNA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
La Vergne, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN

Catalytic converter theft arrest

A return to a neighborhood led to the arrest of one man in Nashville. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in custody. TRAFFIC: Dump...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Robber connected to both crimes

The man accused of killing a Smyrna gas station attendant has been linked to a robbery in Nashville, as well. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville

Crews are investigating what led to a fire at a building in North Nashville. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Woman attacked while pumping gas. International Drug Overdose Awareness Day. Stabbing suspect arrested. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in East Nashville

A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville. 15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in East …. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a third is in police custody …. Suspected shooter detained by Good...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WKRN

Neighbors on edge after double murder

Neighbors in one Hendersonville community are worried after a shooting in a front yard Monday afternoon. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in custody.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville

Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Woman charged after stealing milk truck in the Gulch. Gas station clerk killed in attempted robbery. 10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced. Changes coming to Fairgrounds...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deadly shooting investigation in Shelbyville

Police in Shelbyville are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deadly shootings under investigation

Metro Police are investigating deadly shootings that happened over the weekend. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a third is in police custody …. Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville, TN shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN

Victim hit with guitars on Broadway

Two people are accused of striking another person with guitars on lower Broadway. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a third is in police custody …. Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville woman wanted for 2019 murder arrested in El Paso

Metro Police said the 41-year-old was wanted for allegedly killing her fiance in 2019. Nashville woman wanted for 2019 murder arrested in …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville, TN shooting investigation continues. Tennessee auto parts theft investigation. Montgomery Co. prepares for additional growth as …. Drought...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Horse ranch fire under investigation in Murfreesboro

An investigation is underway after a portion of a horse ranch caught fire in Rutherford County. Horse ranch fire under investigation in Murfreesboro. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

CEO helping homeless people

A Nashville CEO is doing what he can to help homeless people get back on their feet. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee auto parts theft investigation

Auto parts theft investigation in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Woman charged after stealing milk truck in the Gulch. 10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Major projects planned for Spring Hill.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Copper thieves target businesses

A number of businesses in the South Nashville area have been a target of thieves, some even hit more than once. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …. Rainbow bridge mural honoring dead pets causes controversy …. Neighborhood copes with heartache following TN double …. Franklin County parents offer...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Changes coming to Fairgrounds in Nashville

The future of the Fairgrounds, just south of downtown Nashville, is beginning to come into view. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy