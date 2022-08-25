Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Caritas Family Solutions opens new playground and celebrates 75 years
Caritas Family Solutions is hosting a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning to unveil a new playground expansion at the St. John Boscoe Children's Center in Belleville.
Sorority leadership helps flood survivors at Flood Donation Drive
ST. LOUIS – You can help flood survivors at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Delta Delta Omega Chapter Donation Drive. Sorority leadership said they continue to gather essentials for impacted families because many are still in shelters weeks after flash flooding destroyed homes in parts of the Metro East. AKA...
New study about arts and economic improvements takes place Aug. 30
The Regional Arts Commission is launching a new program Tuesday, August 30 to assess the impact of arts on the St. Louis economy.
Navy veteran uses non-profit dog service to support other veterans
Jason Howe proudly served in the US Navy from 2002-2007.
Get plant-based perseverance in a cup from Long Meadow Coffee
ST. LOUIS – A woman sells her story of plant-based perseverance in a cup from Long Meadow Coffee. Jaime Herman is determined to bring treats and drinks for fans. This is despite two cafe campers being wrecked in about a year. She will still be waiting for you this year, in south St. Louis.
What Are You Doing About It? Bags of Hope Bingo Night, Barbell Rehab Method Certification, Pup Crawl
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help raise money for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxillary. The agency helps people find jobs, recover from substance-use disorders, find homes, and recover from disasters. Players at the Bags of Hope Bingo Night can win designer purses.
Central West End home to one of ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots’ in US
Brasserie by Niche, located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, was recognized as one of the "Top 100 Brunch Spots" in the United States by OpenTable.
Car ownership costs rise 5% in US, below average in Missouri
Car costs are on the rise. A new study projects that car ownership costs roughly 5% more nationwide compared to last year, though Missouri tends to keep its costs below average.
Labor Day weekend 2022 events in St. Louis
Labor Day weekend is near and several events are returning to the St. Louis area. Labor Day weekend to many is looked at as the last hurrah of the summertime.
Celebrate natural curly hair at Frizz Fest 2022
ST. LOUIS – Homegrown national recording artist Lydia Caesar will perform at Frizz Fest 2022. You have heard her music on BET, The CW, MTV, and Real Housewives of Atlanta and Dubai. Caesar and Frizzy By Nature, LLC Entertainment Manager Alonzo Townsend previewed the live shows at Frizz Fest to celebrate naturally-curly hair.
Health care worker, Uber driver found dead on East St. Louis street
Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman's body was found on the street over the weekend.
Learn why it’s important to get into trades from Len’s Auto Repair
ST. LOUIS – More young people to get into trades. Some of these trades we cannot live without them. A car is a big thing that we need repairs on. Owner of Len’s Auto Repair Greg Mertz and O’Fallon Store Manager Mat Hammett joined to explain why it’s a good option to become an auto repair technician.
Longtime St. Louis newsman Dick Ford passes away
St. Louis and the FOX 2 family have lost a legend in television news.
Rally House adds another store to St. Louis region
Rally House, one of the largest sports merchandise retailers in the Midwest, has opened another store in the St. Louis region.
For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
Driver thanks officers who rescued her during historic July floods
On July 28, flash flooding struck the region for the second time in three days. St. Louis’ West End neighborhood was hit hard. St. Louis native Roslyn Brewer was visiting from California when the torrential rains struck.
Sugarfire brings back ‘best sandwich in the world’ on Tuesday for one day only
Chef Dave Molina’s award-winning Cuban Reuben returns for one day only to close out National Sandwich Month at Sugarfire Smokehouse.
STL County Exec. Sam Page to discuss fighting efforts against drug abuse
Drug overdose deaths and substance use in St. Louis County taking center stage on a day to mark the issue.
St. Louis metro leaders vote Wednesday to decide fate of the Delmar Loop Trolley
The East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGCOG) will vote on Wednesday to decide whether to give the Delmar Loop Trolley which cost taxpayers $51 million, additional federal funding.
Breckenridge Hills apartment rep blames tenants for poor conditions
St. Louis County apartment residents have been told their flooded belongings are not worth saving. That unbelievable response comes from a man who says he’s in charge of the apartment complex, which flooded in July.
