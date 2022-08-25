ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
FOX2Now

Celebrate natural curly hair at Frizz Fest 2022

ST. LOUIS – Homegrown national recording artist Lydia Caesar will perform at Frizz Fest 2022. You have heard her music on BET, The CW, MTV, and Real Housewives of Atlanta and Dubai. Caesar and Frizzy By Nature, LLC Entertainment Manager Alonzo Townsend previewed the live shows at Frizz Fest to celebrate naturally-curly hair.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
CARLINVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

