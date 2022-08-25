ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
petpress.net

10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone

Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
dailyphew.com

An Adorable Labrador Who Was Considered A Stubborn And Unruly Dog ​​At The Shelter Where He Lived, Found A Job As A Rescue Dog

The most adored search dog in the service of firemen is a homeless labrador retriever who was once thought to be rebellious, obstinate, and unsociable with other people. Bailey has been described by staff members at Dogs Trust in Loughborough, England, as “rebellious, unyielding, unsociable, nasty and defiant.” However, they believed the dog might be trained to save humans since he shown a remarkable ability for discovering concealed objects.
pethelpful.com

Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder

It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas

At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
ohmymag.co.uk

The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat

The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
dailyphew.com

Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
buzznicked.com

Dog Can’t Contain His Gratitude, Hugs His Rescuer After Being Rescued From Being Euthanized In A Shelter

It is truly a shame how many abandoned dogs end up in rescue shelters. The resources that these departments have are limited, especially the funding. This means, sadly, that many dogs are euthanized, mainly dogs who have medical issues that are too costly to fix. This makes them less desirable for potential adopters. These dogs deserve a loving forever home just like any other dog alive. Gregory is a 2-year-old beagle who was scheduled to be euthanized but an angel of a man named Joe came to Gregory’s rescue just in the nick of time. Everyone knows just how special an adoption is, even if you’ve never adopted a pet. You can understand the bond that is formed. Well Gregory showed Joe his thanks in a very special way and we are all in love with this dog because of it.
dailyphew.com

Father And Son Showed Some Love To A Stray Cat, Next Day She Came Back With A Surprise

What seemed like an ordinary father and son’s camping trip took a cute turn when a stray cat came to their camp. The guys quickly made friends with the feline but weren’t really prepared for a starving visitor, so they improvised and caught a bluegill for a cat to feast on. But then… the cat just vanished. Until the next morning that is, when it came back bearing gifts.
