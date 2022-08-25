Read full article on original website
Related
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
dailyphew.com
An Adorable Labrador Who Was Considered A Stubborn And Unruly Dog At The Shelter Where He Lived, Found A Job As A Rescue Dog
The most adored search dog in the service of firemen is a homeless labrador retriever who was once thought to be rebellious, obstinate, and unsociable with other people. Bailey has been described by staff members at Dogs Trust in Loughborough, England, as “rebellious, unyielding, unsociable, nasty and defiant.” However, they believed the dog might be trained to save humans since he shown a remarkable ability for discovering concealed objects.
RELATED PEOPLE
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
petpress.net
10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)
If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas
At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
ohmymag.co.uk
The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat
The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Teen girl saves toddler from dog attack, her parents get a vet bill
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. It’s strange, but when I really think about it, my sister has had an awful lot of brushes with death.
dailyphew.com
Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies
Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
dailyphew.com
Boy Writes Emotional Letters To His Dog He Left At A Shelter Asking To Be Taken Care Of
Nobody is surprised to learn that dogs are man’s greatest friend since they have a propensity to have a very unique relationship with people due to their devotion and unconditional affection. Like the heartbreaking tale of the young boy who leaves letters for his dog in a shelter after moving out due to troubles at home.
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
buzznicked.com
Dog Can’t Contain His Gratitude, Hugs His Rescuer After Being Rescued From Being Euthanized In A Shelter
It is truly a shame how many abandoned dogs end up in rescue shelters. The resources that these departments have are limited, especially the funding. This means, sadly, that many dogs are euthanized, mainly dogs who have medical issues that are too costly to fix. This makes them less desirable for potential adopters. These dogs deserve a loving forever home just like any other dog alive. Gregory is a 2-year-old beagle who was scheduled to be euthanized but an angel of a man named Joe came to Gregory’s rescue just in the nick of time. Everyone knows just how special an adoption is, even if you’ve never adopted a pet. You can understand the bond that is formed. Well Gregory showed Joe his thanks in a very special way and we are all in love with this dog because of it.
dailyphew.com
Father And Son Showed Some Love To A Stray Cat, Next Day She Came Back With A Surprise
What seemed like an ordinary father and son’s camping trip took a cute turn when a stray cat came to their camp. The guys quickly made friends with the feline but weren’t really prepared for a starving visitor, so they improvised and caught a bluegill for a cat to feast on. But then… the cat just vanished. Until the next morning that is, when it came back bearing gifts.
Comments / 4