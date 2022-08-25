Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Coast News
JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside
A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.
'Definitely foul play,' sergeant says about an unidentified body found in vacant house on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Employees at a construction company are searching for answers after they said their co-worker was found dead in a home they were renovating on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning. Sergeant Steve Rudlaff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's homicide unit said the body was in such a state...
Jacksonville police: Body found in home under construction on the Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found in a home under construction on the Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The home is near the intersection of Danese and East 24th streets. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police said the unidentified person did not live...
News4Jax.com
Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
News4Jax.com
Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
Photos: Teens burglarize, vandalize closed school in Palatka, deputies say
Three teens are facing charges after Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they vandalized and burglarized a closed school campus on Sunday. Investigators say the teens caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to a news release from PCSO. >>>...
Nassau police asking for community help locating missing man
HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 56-year-old Laurence Whittemore, who has been missing since May 7. According to his missing person report, Whittemore was last seen 4:17 a.m. on May 7 leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center in...
Photos: Clay County deputies rescue goats off Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several goats escaped their enclosure Tuesday. We suppose you could call them baaaaad to the bone. Some Clay County deputies helped wrangle the goats on the side of Blanding Boulevard and were able to bring them to safety. "Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes...
Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
First Coast News
"Definitely foul play," body found in vacant home on Eastside
A coworker says the victim's wallet, and phone and car are now missing. An active JSO homicide investigation is underway.
News4Jax.com
Family trying to move forward after losing everything in Southside house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is trying to move forward after losing everything in a house fire Monday evening on Jacksonville’s Southside. Ruby Gerundo told News4JAX that she, her sister, Laura Wall, and Wall’s teenage son lived in the home on Glen Gardner Drive that went up in flames, leaving behind a shell of melted siding and charred support beams.
Jacksonville police attempt to identify individuals involved in auto theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify individuals involved in the theft of a vehicle. The theft happened in the 13000 block of Beach Boulevard on Aug.17. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Jacksonville police looking for 2 people in connection to car theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a stolen vehicle and two individuals that may have information about it. On Aug. 17, 2022, JSO patrol officers responded to the 13000 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a reported auto theft. Police say a...
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit filed against Westside Jacksonville day care alleges child sustained injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been field against a day care on Jacksonville’s Westside. The allegations stem from a complaint made by a mother, who said her child suffered a black eye, busted lip and an injury to the head -- later diagnosed as a concussion. The...
News4Jax.com
22-year-old killed in crash after colliding with tree in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a tree Sunday afternoon in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to the FHP report, the man was driving a pick-up truck east on River Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his own brother on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own brother after an argument over possessions earlier this month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the Noah Harper, 24, was charged with attempted murder...
TODAY.com
Frightening video shows wheel fall off of moving school bus
A school bus driver’s quick-thinking saved lives in Jacksonville, Florida, after the wheel of their moving school bus fell off. It marked the second time in the same week that a wheel fell off a bus in the Duval County School District.Aug. 29, 2022.
JSO: Jacksonville double stabbing suspect arrested in South Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident involving two women near 103rd Street in Jacksonville, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Travis Thompson, 39, was charged with murder and attempted murder as a result of the crime. On Aug. 13...
Oakleaf daycare sued for negligence, toddler ‘repeatedly injured’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An Oakleaf daycare is at the center of a lawsuit filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a local mother and her one-year-old daughter. The lawsuit, filed Monday, claims Kid City USA -- Oakleaf was negligent, and their lack of care left the toddler with a busted lip, black eye, and concussion.
First Coast News
