kttn.com
Allison Haley selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Student
Allison Haley from Chillicothe, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for August. Allison, a Missouri A+ scholarship student, is in her second year at NCMC studying psychology and working on her Associate in Arts degree. Allison will graduate in December and transfer to the University of Central Missouri to complete a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Allison hopes one day to be a clinical psychologist.
Main Street Trenton to host virtual scavenger hunt
Main Street Trenton will host a virtual scavenger hunt this weekend as part of Trenton High School alumni activities. The walking hunt will begin at 903 Main Street and feature historic photos of downtown Trenton. Participants scan QR codes and receive clues to remember the old and discover the new. Eleven historic sites will be featured as part of the hunt.
“Heroes Past and Present” is Calamity Jane Days theme for 2022
“Heroes Past and Present” is the theme of this year’s Calamity Jane Days in Princeton. The 60th anniversary of the festival will be September 16th through 18th. That Friday will include a tractor cruise, music by High Strung and folk music, and a Princeton Chamber of Commerce dinner. The Northwest Missouri Tractor Pull Association will be at the fairgrounds at 6 o’clock. There will also be a Speed Show Buckle Series at 6 o’clock.
Great Pershing Balloon Derby kicks off Friday near Brookfield
The 46th Great Pershing Balloon Derby will be held this weekend. Green Hills Ballooning, Incorporated sponsors the event, which will include activities in and near Brookfield from September 2nd through 5th. The South Main Night Flame will be on the night of September 2nd. September 3rd will include multiple balloon...
Obituary & Services: Emma Grace Passmore
Emma Grace Passmore, 23, Hillsboro, MO (formerly of Mercer, MO) passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in an automobile accident in Hillsboro, MO. She was born August 12, 1999, in Corydon, Iowa the daughter of Kevin and B.J. (Miller) Passmore. Emma was a beautiful, antique soul. Her compassion was well...
Obituary & Services: Shirley Eileen Transue
Shirley Eileen Transue, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Shirley was born the only daughter of Cecil J. and Jesse R. (Jacobs) Transue on February 11, 1928, in rural Livingston County Missouri. Shirley was brought up on the farm living a simple life. She told stories of selling eggs as a child. She attended a one-room country schoolhouse for her education. Though Shirley never married, she considered herself a homemaker. She enjoyed playing music at all the nursing homes for several years. She was especially fond of the accordion, the guitar, the piano, and the violin. Later in life, she ate at the Golden Corral several times per week. She had her own table and everyone always knew to set a place setting there to ensure she got her favorite spot. She considered the workers there as her family, and they considered her family, too.
Obituary & Services: Karen Sue Fairchild
Karen Sue Fairchild, age 80, a resident of Midwest City, Oklahoma, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her residence. Karen was born the daughter of Miles Earl and Virginia Arlene (George) Grisamore on November 26, 1941, in Wichita, Kansas. She was a 1959 graduate of Princeton High School. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Truman State University in 1981. Karen was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Lincoln Fairchild on December 26, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. After receiving her teaching degree, Karen worked as an elementary teacher at Ludlow, Missouri; at Chillicothe High School in the ISS program; and worked as the director of the PATCH Program and as a teacher for the Chillicothe Correctional Center, retiring in 2005 due to an illness.
Chillicothe Police Department announces upcoming road closings in September
The Chillicothe Police Department has announced road closings for events in September. Some streets will be closed for the Chillicothe High School Homecoming Parade September 16th from 1:30 to 3:15. The streets will include Polk from Sunset to Washington, south to Ann, east to Locust, north to Calhoun, and back to the middle school. The homecoming parade will start at 2:20.
NCMC Board of Trustees finalizes contract for real estate purchase in Trenton
A contract has been finalized regarding real estate action taken by the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees in an executive session last week. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports the college purchased 109 East Crowder Road in Trenton from Gordon and Sue Gunter for $50,000. NCMC does not have set plans for the property.
Mercer County Health Department to host scarecrow competition
Homes and businesses can enter into the Mercer County Health Department’s Second Annual Scarecrow Competition to “Scare Away COVID and Flu.”. Scarecrows should be done, and registration is due by September 30th. Health department representatives will come by and take pictures of the entries and judge them the first week of October. Prizes will be awarded October 9th.
Obituary & Services: James Stephen Jelinek
James Stephen Jelinek – age 72 of Plattsburg, MO passed away Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, at home in Plattsburg. Steve was born on February 25, 1950, the son of James and Virginia (Killion) Jelinek in Excelsior Springs, MO. He grew up in Polo and graduated from Polo High School in 1968. He married Donna K. Williams on April 29th, 1972, in Polo, MO at the Methodist Church. Steve served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971 overseas in Germany, during Vietnam. He worked for Ford Motor Company, retiring in 2006, after 38 years of service.
Chillicothe City Council approves ordinances for chip and seal and demolition projects
The Chillicothe City Council approved ordinances and contracts August 29th. City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports one ordinance and contract was for a chip and seal street project through Vance Brothers for about $280,000. The project involves multiple streets, is scheduled to start in about three weeks, and is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.
Most area counties in northern Missouri have unemployment rates below state average
Missouri’s unemployment rate is down to two point nine percent for July 2022 and most of the area counties have rates below the state average. Grundy County is at 2.8% in July, up from two point three percent in June. But the latest rate is nearly one percentage point lower than it was in July of 2021 (at 3.7%) The 2.8% was determined with 111 unemployed out of a labor force of 3,932 in Grundy County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
Obituary & Services: Richard C Lewis
Richard C Lewis, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Bethany, MO. He was born on September 10, 1931, in Daviess County, Missouri the son of Evert and Corinne (Watson) Lewis. On June 18, 1955, he married Mary Buzzard in Martinsville, MO. She survives...
Grundy County Coroner releases name of deceased individual discovered July 9th in Trenton
The Grundy County Coroner has released the name of the deceased individual discovered July 9th at 431 West 11th Street in Trenton. Coroner Dewayne Slater reports the individual has been identified as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder who was a resident at that west Trenton address. After authorities went to the West 11th Street address, the body was taken to the Jackson County Medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Authorities have not released a possible cause of death.
Kirksville man injured in Highway 11 crash
On Highway 11 in southwest Adair county, 21-year-old Juan Hughes of Kirksville was injured Sunday evening. Hugh’s injuries were reported as minor and he was treated by ambulance personnel. Hughes was northbound on Highway 11, approximately 20 miles southwest of Kirksville, when his car traveled off Highway 11, became...
Audio: New owner says more businesses rent space at Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton
More businesses have started moving into the Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton since a man from Blue Springs purchased the property a few months ago. Owner Jason Lassiter says Pet Central recently moved into a space at the shopping center. Dunkin’s Liquidation has also expanded. Work is being done...
Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6
A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
Investigation into robbery in Kirksville leads to arrest of one individual
Kirksville Police report one arrest has been made as officers continue to investigate a robbery. Early Friday evening, officers responded to the 900 block of Pheasant Drive in Kirksville to investigate a reported burglary and robbery. Police interviewed a victim and witnesses. The victim reported being robbed by several male suspects and also reported minor injuries when a pistol allegedly was used to strike the victim in the mouth.
