KPVI Newschannel 6

Seattle schools, teachers union negotiating contract with deadline approaching

(The Center Square) – With two days left before the current contract expires, Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association have yet to establish a new deal. The teachers union members sent nearly a thousand emails to the Seattle School Board last week calling for a contract that provides adequate support for faculty and students, according to SEA.
