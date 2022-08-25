Trenton charged with abandonment of a corpse now faces charges of theft; two others arrested in Grundy County on warrants

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Bethany man faces charges of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle
A Bethany man faces felony charges after he allegedly forced entry into a Bethany residence and drove a pickup truck without permission August 29th. Thirty three year old Douglas Abram Dennis has been charged with second degree burglary and first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for court August 31st.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested on allegation of auto theft
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on August 29th on felony theft of a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. The bond for 43-year-old Gregory Dee Baecht was set at $10,000, 10% cash or corporate surety. He is to have no contact with victims, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police officer arrested on domestic assault allegation
A policeman and a resident of Livingston County, arrested for 3rd-degree domestic assault, has been released from jail on his own recognizance pending a September 7th appearance in circuit court in Chillicothe. The highway patrol on Friday night arrested 24-year-old Joshua Charlton on a felony charge. He was held overnight...
kttn.com
North Missouri Drug Task Force reports more than 30 drug-related arrests in 2022
In conjunction with the North Missouri Drug Task Force, and assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kirksville Police Department has executed numerous narcotics search warrants within the city of Kirksville this year. These searches have recovered several illegally owned or stolen firearms, paraphernalia used in narcotics distribution, illegal narcotics in the form of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and currency related to drug trafficking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Grundy County Coroner releases name of deceased individual discovered July 9th in Trenton
The Grundy County Coroner has released the name of the deceased individual discovered July 9th at 431 West 11th Street in Trenton. Coroner Dewayne Slater reports the individual has been identified as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder who was a resident at that west Trenton address. After authorities went to the West 11th Street address, the body was taken to the Jackson County Medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Authorities have not released a possible cause of death.
kttn.com
Investigation into robbery in Kirksville leads to arrest of one individual
Kirksville Police report one arrest has been made as officers continue to investigate a robbery. Early Friday evening, officers responded to the 900 block of Pheasant Drive in Kirksville to investigate a reported burglary and robbery. Police interviewed a victim and witnesses. The victim reported being robbed by several male suspects and also reported minor injuries when a pistol allegedly was used to strike the victim in the mouth.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department announces upcoming road closings in September
The Chillicothe Police Department has announced road closings for events in September. Some streets will be closed for the Chillicothe High School Homecoming Parade September 16th from 1:30 to 3:15. The streets will include Polk from Sunset to Washington, south to Ann, east to Locust, north to Calhoun, and back to the middle school. The homecoming parade will start at 2:20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Raytown woman injured in Linn County crash
A Raytown resident was injured Sunday evening when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Linn Lounty Highway 11. Twenty-year-old Emily Atkins received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Hospital. Atkins was traveling north on Highway 11 when she struck a sign, crossed Route C,...
kttn.com
Tow truck driver dies at the scene of an accident in Gentry County
The owner of a tow truck died Monday afternoon at the scene of a single vehicle accident in Gentry County. Sixty-two-year-old Roger Smith of Albany was pronounced dead at the scene, five miles west of Albany. The tow truck was eastbound on Highway 136 when the front driver’s side tire...
kttn.com
Embers from controlled burn cause roof to smolder on Park Lane in Trenton
Embers from the controlled burning of yard waste and shrubbery landed on a shed at 1793 Park Lane in Trenton causing the roof and truss area of the roof to smolder. Firefighters returned approximately five hours later when the fire rekindled. Firefighters from Trenton on Saturday afternoon extinguished the embers...
kttn.com
Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6
A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
NCMC Board of Trustees finalizes contract for real estate purchase in Trenton
A contract has been finalized regarding real estate action taken by the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees in an executive session last week. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports the college purchased 109 East Crowder Road in Trenton from Gordon and Sue Gunter for $50,000. NCMC does not have set plans for the property.
kttn.com
Kirksville man injured in Highway 11 crash
On Highway 11 in southwest Adair county, 21-year-old Juan Hughes of Kirksville was injured Sunday evening. Hugh’s injuries were reported as minor and he was treated by ambulance personnel. Hughes was northbound on Highway 11, approximately 20 miles southwest of Kirksville, when his car traveled off Highway 11, became...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Karen Sue Fairchild
Karen Sue Fairchild, age 80, a resident of Midwest City, Oklahoma, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her residence. Karen was born the daughter of Miles Earl and Virginia Arlene (George) Grisamore on November 26, 1941, in Wichita, Kansas. She was a 1959 graduate of Princeton High School. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Truman State University in 1981. Karen was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Lincoln Fairchild on December 26, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. After receiving her teaching degree, Karen worked as an elementary teacher at Ludlow, Missouri; at Chillicothe High School in the ISS program; and worked as the director of the PATCH Program and as a teacher for the Chillicothe Correctional Center, retiring in 2005 due to an illness.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Emma Grace Passmore
Emma Grace Passmore, 23, Hillsboro, MO (formerly of Mercer, MO) passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in an automobile accident in Hillsboro, MO. She was born August 12, 1999, in Corydon, Iowa the daughter of Kevin and B.J. (Miller) Passmore. Emma was a beautiful, antique soul. Her compassion was well...
kttn.com
Chillicothe City Council approves ordinances for chip and seal and demolition projects
The Chillicothe City Council approved ordinances and contracts August 29th. City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports one ordinance and contract was for a chip and seal street project through Vance Brothers for about $280,000. The project involves multiple streets, is scheduled to start in about three weeks, and is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.
kttn.com
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory
Due to a water main break, the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory. Affected are rural water customers on Thrush Road from Highway 5 to Locust Creek and along Tick Road. The boil advisory continues until further notice and was issued by the water...
kttn.com
Audio: New owner says more businesses rent space at Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton
More businesses have started moving into the Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton since a man from Blue Springs purchased the property a few months ago. Owner Jason Lassiter says Pet Central recently moved into a space at the shopping center. Dunkin’s Liquidation has also expanded. Work is being done...
kttn.com
Great Pershing Balloon Derby kicks off Friday near Brookfield
The 46th Great Pershing Balloon Derby will be held this weekend. Green Hills Ballooning, Incorporated sponsors the event, which will include activities in and near Brookfield from September 2nd through 5th. The South Main Night Flame will be on the night of September 2nd. September 3rd will include multiple balloon...
Comments / 0