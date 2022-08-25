Trenton charged with abandonment of a corpse now faces charges of theft; two others arrested in Grundy County on warrants

Karen Sue Fairchild, age 80, a resident of Midwest City, Oklahoma, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her residence. Karen was born the daughter of Miles Earl and Virginia Arlene (George) Grisamore on November 26, 1941, in Wichita, Kansas. She was a 1959 graduate of Princeton High School. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Truman State University in 1981. Karen was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Lincoln Fairchild on December 26, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. After receiving her teaching degree, Karen worked as an elementary teacher at Ludlow, Missouri; at Chillicothe High School in the ISS program; and worked as the director of the PATCH Program and as a teacher for the Chillicothe Correctional Center, retiring in 2005 due to an illness.

