Savannah, GA

Caila Brown making biking in the Hostess City easier, safer

By Tina Tyus-Shaw
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — No matter what age you are, nothing can be more exhilarating than a good bike ride.

It’s fun, free, and it can get you where you want to be in a jiffy. A Savannah resident’s passion for biking has become her mission to serve, and it was all inspired by her grandparents.

Q: “Conditions really good on some of them right?”

A: “Yeah, so we have, a lot of the bikes we get we can just clean up, make a few adjustments, do a tune-up, and then it goes right out the door.”

When the Long Island, New York native Caila Brown moved to Savannah in 2007, she brought childhood memories with her. Pictures that represent the freedom she felt when she rode her bicycle and the pride she felt for her grandparents’ passion for giving.

“I have so many childhood memories of going to the park and grandpa would meet us there on his bike. He was biking around everywhere that he could,” Caila said. “So I took a little of that and the passion that he and both my grandmother had and brought that here to Savannah.”

Most days tucked in a building on the corner of Lincoln and Henry streets you will find Caila busy working. It’s how she shows her love and loyalty to those who need it most.

“For this one, we’ll probably clean up both of these bikes,” Caila said. “They’ll be able to make it out the door.”

At Bike Walk Savannah, a community of people create safer streets and make it easier for people to get around town.

“Part of the work that we do is making sure that there are safe places to bike, but also providing people who need that extra push need that assistance with a bicycle,” Calia said.

Caila and a volunteer team spend countless hours every week at Bike Walk Savannah performing basic tune-ups on donated bikes.

“We have people here, a team of about ten on any given Thursday or Sunday,” Caila said. “So I would say anywhere from you know 50 to 100 hours a week is spent on reconditioning these bikes and making sure that they are good for the community.”

Caila says recycling bikes is a way to lift people so they don’t feel limited.

“Having a bike gives them the freedom to be able to get from where they are to where they need to be safely with dignity, and also helps make them go the extra mile,” Calia said.

Caila is paying it forward with inspiration from her grandparents making biking accessible to so many people.

Q: “As you pedal forward with this important mission in our city, what does it mean to you to pay it forward?

A: “It just means that I’m taking pride in my community what we have to offer. And it’s just part of my family’s drive and family’s mission. In order to Pay It Forward, you know it just means that we’re part of it.”

Bike Walk Savannah has so much to offer. They have education classes for kids and adults, provide biking and walking events and a lot of advocacy work. For information about upcoming events, click or tap here.

