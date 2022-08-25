Read full article on original website
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic
The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
Dragon Ball Super's Cast Has Waited on Piccolo's Comeback for Years
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a success at the North American box office, becoming the number one movie in theaters in the West for its opening. With the film focused on Gohan and Piccolo, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with none other than the voice of Piccolo, Chris Sabat, to get his thoughts on the major glow-up that the Namekian received during this battle against the Red Ribbon Army. Needless to say, Sabat had plenty to say when it came to Piccolo's new transformations.
Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Fancy With Loid And Yor
Spy x Family will easily go down as a heavy hitter within the new anime series which debuted in 2022, as the Forger Family has attained quite the audience since its first episode premiere. With each member of the Forger Clan harboring a unique secret of their own, a piar of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the "black tie" look of the parents of the oddball family, Loid Forger and Yor Forger, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess.
Daredevil: Why Bullseye's Responsible for Character's New She-Hulk Suit
Not only is Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting his own show on Disney+ nearly two years from now, he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just a matter of weeks thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the teasers for the Tatiana Maslany-led show have shown us, Matt Murdock will debut a new suit at some point during the courtroom comedy. The updated suit is an homage to the original look donned by the character in the comics source material. Instead of an all-red suit, the look makes scarlet a secondary color and uses yellow as its primary look.
Marvel Studios Now Has an Official Timeline Keeper
Marvel Studios has never been busier. The film branch at the House of Ideas continues to pump out a record number of films every year in addition to its sprawling offering on Disney+. As it turns out, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is so aware of the size of its own interconnected universe, it went ahead and hired someone to keep track of the timeline.
Fantastic Four Will Make or Break Marvel Studios
These days, you don't have to go too far to find someone talking about the Fantastic Four reboot. You open up Twitter and see one tweet on its way to being viral over the fan-casting of an actor you hoped to never see step foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You jump over to Instagram, only to see a fan rendering of what Seth Rogen could look like as The Thing, quickly filing it away right beside the Danny Devito-as-Wolverine pieces. Yet, there's still a hope and wonder bubbling inside of you as you think of what could become of the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot. Hope and wonder, that is, until the dread starts creeping in.
Daredevil: Born Again Poster Teases Character's Shadowland Costume
Fans still have quite some time before Daredevil: Born Again begins to roll cameras, with the series set to debut on Disney+ about a year-and-a-half from now. As fans wait to see the Man Without Fear lead his own series once again, some of them have taken it upon themselves to imagine the fan-favorite hero in a variety of scenarios. One such situation has led to the creation of an epic fan poster picturing Daredevil in one of his most iconic comic suits.
Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases "Larger Story" Coming in Season 6
Rick and Morty will be coming back to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the animated series in just under a week from the time of this writing, and the showrunner behind the series is setting the stage for a much "larger story" that we will get to see unfold over the new episodes! The end of the fifth season brought with it a number of changes not seen in previous season finales, and it raised all sorts of questions as to what could be coming in the story next. Thankfully, the team behind the series is not shying away from the challenge.
New Netflix Comedy Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Mo, a new comedy on Netflix starring Mohammed Amer as a Palestinian immigrant whose family is trying to gain asylum in he United States, has debuted with a rare 100% "fresh" score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And while the heady subject matter sounds a lot like one of those bleak movies made for awards recognition, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, as Mo has also connected with audiences, scoring 93% positive reviews from users who have talked about it on the site.
The Story of Netflix
On August 29, 2022 Netflix turned 25 years old. As we enter our mid-twenties, it’s time we give credit to the ones who got us here. Thanks to you, the FANS for making Netflix what it is today. Featuring Matt Buechele Ikorodu Bois Dewayne Pinkney Landon Johnson Pierre-Émile Lemieux-Venne Maisa Silva Alexia Twister.
The Story of Netflix Trailer Celebrates the Streamer's 25th Anniversary
Today marks 25 years that Netflix has been in business, and a new trailer circles back to its beginnings with the classic red envelopes. "The Story of Netflix" recaps the company's 25-year history, where it became the leader of the "binge-watch" era. Young people today probably either don't remember or weren't old enough to recall the days where you had to go on Netflix's website to request physical DVDs. Luckily, "The Story of Netflix" trailer jogs the memory with old footage from commercials and even a look at the old-school Netflix website.
Star Wars Reveals Leia's Wedding Dress
Leia Organa's story in the Star Wars universe has been evolving in some compelling ways, with new installments of the franchise finally showcasing previously-unseen moments in her journey. That is especially the case in Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, the new novel that recounts what happened during Leia's marriage to Han Solo following the onscreen events of Return of the Jedi. Excerpts of the book, which is written by Beth Revis, have already delivered on long-awaited details regarding that chapter of Leia's life — and the newest look has provided a glimpse at her actual wedding dress. Variety recently shared a new excerpt from The Princess and the Scoundrel which reveals what Leia's wedding dress looked like, complete with two pieces of concept art visualizing it.
Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Gets Netflix Release Date
Just earlier this month, Stephen King shared praise for the adaptation of his short story "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," with today bringing the confirmation that the film will be making its debut on Netflix in October. The new film marks an interesting intersection of horror, as the project was developed by Ryan Murphy, famous for delivering audiences projects like American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Based on a short story from the collection If It Bleeds, Mr. Harrigan's Phone was written and directed by John Lee Hancock. Mr. Harrigan's Phone will be debuting on Netflix on October 5th.
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2022
September is just a few days away and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows are making their way to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. The streamer recently revealed the full list of titles making their way to its roster over the course of the next month, including highly anticipated originals and beloved films. There's quite a lot for Amazon subscribers to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Jonathan Majors Says Kang's Scary Popularity Might Kill Him
Jonathan Majors' life is going swimmingly. After a breakout role in HBO's Lovecraft Country, the actor has found himself as one of the most in-demand stars of Hollywood. Soon, he'll even be set up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad. After a brief appearance in Loki, Majors will appear as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Everything's looking up for the actor, so much so, he's worried he'll die soon.
New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
Oscar-Winning Pixar Animator Ralph Eggleston Dead at 56
Pixar animator Ralph Eggleston, best known as the director of the short film For the Birds, has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. In addition to his Academy Award for For the Birds, Eggleston was an Annie Award winner as art director on the original Toy Story, and would go on to be an artist, animator, and art director on numerous Pixar films including Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Wall-E, and Inside Out. Before his time at Pixar, he was an art director for Ferngully: The Last Rainforest, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Pocahontas. His final credited work was on 2020's Soul.
