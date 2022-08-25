ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Planned drug deal ends in shooting, says police

By Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXZ0e_0hVWLWCK00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting a man she tried to sell drugs outside a convenience store Wednesday night.

Metro Nashville Police reportedly responded to a shooting at a Circle K convenience store on Haywood Lane, where they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer, Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.

According to police, McMutery told detectives she met the victim at the gas station to sell him drugs, but after they got into an argument over the transaction, she walked to her SUV to retrieve a pistol. She then walked over to the victim’s car and fired through the windshield, striking him in the elbow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPzcS_0hVWLWCK00
Charlene McMutery (Courtesy: MNPD)
CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

McMutery was on the scene when officers arrived. They recovered her pistol, 68.5 grams of cocaine, 18.7 grams of marijuana, a glass crack pipe and digital scales from McMutery’s vehicle.

She is charged with aggravated assault, felony marijuana and cocaine possession and gun possession during the commission of a felony. McMutery is being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of a $79,000 bond.

The victim sustained non-critical injuries, according to Metro police.

Comments / 18

Tonya Taylor
4d ago

low bond for attempted murder during a drug deal gone wrong also has drugs on her...real low bond but we know why!🤷🏾‍♀️

Reply(2)
8
Tight
5d ago

it's AmAzInG how different bonds are set for very similar crimes..

Reply(4)
10
 

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
