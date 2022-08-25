Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Street maintenance to close lanes on north Monroe Street
Northbound lanes and one southbound lane open after collision at Half Moon Road
Northbound lanes and one southbound lane open after collision at Half Moon Road
COLBERT, Wash. — Update: Washington State Patrol District 4 is reporting that the northbound lanes and one southbound lane are now open. WSDOT East is reporting that US 395 is blocked off due to a collision at Half Moon Road. Drivers should expect long delays. There is currently no...
FOX 28 Spokane
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs
Two I-90 lanes to close temporarily for concrete and pothole repairs
KHQ Right Now
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
Crews responding to wildfire burning east of Chewelah
Crews responding to wildfire burning east of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning east of Chewelah on Cottonwood Creek Rd. Units from Chewelah Fire, Fire District 4 and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
FOX 28 Spokane
Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
Level 3 evacuations downgraded for people living near Palisades wildfire
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
State Route 2 reopened after crash involving three cars near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The scene has been cleared at this time, according to WSP. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to WSDOT East. A collision involving three cars is currently blocking traffic on State Route 2, according to WSP. The crash is said to be located...
Pig Out in the Park returns to downtown Spokane this week!
One of Spokane's richest food traditions is back after a two-year hiatus.
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead
SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people were shot early Saturday morning at Franklin Park in north Spokane, including one man who died, according to Spokane police. Police received several calls around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot off of Queen Avenue, near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. The park is located just off Division Street, across from NorthTown Mall.
Spokane police closes off traffic at intersection of Francis and Florida after crash involving car and motorcycle
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to what they describe as a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle. SPD says they are advising a traffic closure for the intersection of Francis Ave. at Florida St. This means that traffic will be completely shut down in that area.
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
Spokane SWAT Successfully Arrests Barricaded Subject Following Four Hour Standoff
SPOKANE - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:20 pm., Spokane Valley Deputies made contact with an adult female victim who was reporting a Domestic Violence No Contact Order (DVOPV) violation. According to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department, the female victim stated that the suspect, 33-year-old...
