WLWT 5
Jury seated in first trial of what's been called Ohio's most complex murder case
WAVERLY, Ohio — Nine women and three men will decide George Wagner IV's fate. Among them are a teacher, physical therapist, emergency dispatcher and a business owner. The majority look to be in their 30s or early-to-mid 40s. During approximately eight hours of intense questioning Monday and Tuesday, each...
WLWT 5
Juvenile critical after being struck in crosswalk in Forest Park hit-and-run
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was struck in a hit-and-run in Forest Park Tuesday night. According to police, just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling eastbound on Waycross Road struck a juvenile in the crosswalk at the intersection of Sharon Road.
WLWT 5
Police respond to Valley Junction Road for an overturned vehicle
CLEVES, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Whitewater Township, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County Dispatch, police responded to Valley Junction Road at about 12:04 p.m....
WLWT 5
More than $5 million in federal funding announced to help prevent wrong-way crashes in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear has announced more than $5 million in federal funding to prevent wrong-way crashes in Kentucky. The $5.14 million grant will pay for technology like video monitoring systems along stretches of the interstate prone to collisions due to wrong-way drivers. (Video in player above is from a previous...
WLWT 5
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
WLWT 5
Indiana abortion clinics sue to block state's near-total ban
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
WLWT 5
KTC: Overnight construction along I-275 through this week
PETERSBURG, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced nighttime construction along Interstate 275 for a resurfacing project this week. Work will take place in the east and westbound lanes along I-275 near the Carroll Cropper Bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning this Monday, Aug. 29. No work...
WLWT 5
Gov. Beshear orders flags to fly half-staff Wednesday in observance of Overdose Awareness Day
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in observance of Overdose Awareness Day. In addition to the flag being lowered, the Governor's Mansion will be lit purple, the designated color to show support for overdose...
