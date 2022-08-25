ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide

CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block state's near-total ban

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

KTC: Overnight construction along I-275 through this week

PETERSBURG, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced nighttime construction along Interstate 275 for a resurfacing project this week. Work will take place in the east and westbound lanes along I-275 near the Carroll Cropper Bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning this Monday, Aug. 29. No work...
KENTUCKY STATE

