ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dunleavy signs bill creating loan program for farmers

(The Center Square) - Alaskan farmers will soon be eligible for loan forgiveness for activities that increase food production and distribution, according to a bill the governor signed into law last week. House Bill 298 calls for the creation of a forgivable loan program for farm development, improvement, and meat...
ALASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Use of drop boxes a decision for Pennsylvania counties

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Election Law Advisory Board debated the pros and cons of ballot drop boxes on Monday as they craft recommendations for the General Assembly. A morning session, as The Center Square previously reported, focused on mail-in ballots and secrecy envelopes to ensure confidentiality. In...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Economy, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois businesses battle retail theft

(The Center Square) – Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick. "Thirty-six percent of small business owners...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave

(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey to lower gas tax one cent per gallon in October

This will be the second year in a row the gas tax has decreased, after last year's 8.3-cent dip. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey’s gas tax will decrease by one penny per gallon starting October 1, with state officials crediting a rise in gas consumption over the last 12 months even as the average cost of gas has spiked.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Crouse
KPVI Newschannel 6

Expert: Education funding without transparency a disservice to the system

(The Center Square) – One Delaware policy analyst says the education system in the state needs to be revamped, even as the state benefited from more than $866 million in federal funding. Citing a lack of transparency with how Education Stabilization Funding dollars are being spent at the local...
DELAWARE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania election rules changes considered

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report criticizes Maine's child care expansion plan

(The Center Square) – As Maine gears up to spend tens of millions of dollars to expand access to child care, a new report argues that throwing more money at the problem won't fix it. The report by the Maine Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, argues that instead...
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan Monday quick hits: Dead voter lawsuit continues

(The Center Square) – Here's a quick wrap-up of stories from the last week. Judge denies dismissal attempt over alleged dead voters on state roll. The U.S. Western District Court of Michigan denied Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss the Public Interest Legal Foundation’s lawsuit for failing to remove deceased registrants from the state’s voter roll.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Stem#Ashland Technologies Inc
KPVI Newschannel 6

Analysis: New Jersey election integrity heavily criticized

(The Center Square) – Less than a month after its Democratic governor touted election integrity legislation he signed, New Jersey is ranked by a leading conservative public policy think tank as among the worst states in the country for it. Only five states were worse than the Garden State,...
ELECTIONS
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Hampshire gets clean energy funds

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $3.5 million from the federal government for clean energy projects that supporters say will create jobs and reduce costs for consumers. The money, provided through the U.S. Department of Energy's State Energy Program, is part of newly-released federal funding approved by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spotted lanternfly 'gaining a lot of radio play' for damaging effects to wildlife

(The Center Square) – A bug called the spotted lanternfly has made it on the Illinois 'no fly zone' list. First emerging in Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lantern fly has since placed a strong foothold in eastern states like Pennsylvania and New York. Although there have not yet been sighting reports of the pest, experts are encouraging residents to stay alert due to its serious impacts.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina grants $17 million for 39 parks, recreation projects

(The Center Square) — More than $17 million in grants for 39 parks and recreation projects will be awarded by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority reviewed 49 applications requesting $20.9 million. In order to...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
KPVI Newschannel 6

Polio, once eradicated in the U.S., found in NY counties

SHREVEPORT, La. — The poliovirus, which was eradicated in the U.S. due to the creation of a vaccine in 1955, has been found in New York. Before the introduction of the vaccine, around 600,000 children worldwide became paralyzed each year from the disease. In the U.S., it paralyzed 35,000 people per year.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

US Supreme Court asked to rule on Nebraska's 'home equity theft' law

All it took for Kevin Fair and his now-deceased wife, Terry, to lose their home of 27 years was failing to pay a $588.21 property tax bill. That set off a process outlined in Nebraska law through which a private firm claimed their mortgage-free, $60,000 home — all 912 square feet of it, with its three bedrooms, one bathroom and partially finished basement.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State-funded crisis pregnancy services may be a year away

Iowa organizations encouraging alternatives to abortion may see increased demand for their services if abortion laws change. But the $500,000 in state funding the Legislature allocated to expand these services is not yet available and new abortion restrictions may come first. The Legislature passed the “More Options for Maternal Support”...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy