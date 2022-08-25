Read full article on original website
Dunleavy signs bill creating loan program for farmers
(The Center Square) - Alaskan farmers will soon be eligible for loan forgiveness for activities that increase food production and distribution, according to a bill the governor signed into law last week. House Bill 298 calls for the creation of a forgivable loan program for farm development, improvement, and meat...
Use of drop boxes a decision for Pennsylvania counties
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Election Law Advisory Board debated the pros and cons of ballot drop boxes on Monday as they craft recommendations for the General Assembly. A morning session, as The Center Square previously reported, focused on mail-in ballots and secrecy envelopes to ensure confidentiality. In...
New $1B federal grant program for Appalachian region economic projects announced
(The Center Square) — The 13-state Appalachian Region Commission announced on Monday that it will be spending $1 billion over the next five years on a grant program called the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. The spending was approved as part of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment...
Louisiana set to expand medical marijuana business, allow for new pharmacies
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana’s insular medical marijuana industry – which is seeing a flood of new customers and a spike in sales this year after smokable flower became legal – is set to expand further. Earlier this month, the state Pharmacy Board notified seven of the nine...
Illinois businesses battle retail theft
(The Center Square) – Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick. "Thirty-six percent of small business owners...
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
Bill allowing state panel to set fast food worker wages, benefits heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly passed a bill Monday that aims to improve work conditions and wages for fast food workers, sending the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk in the waning days of the legislative session. The measure, Assembly Bill 257, would...
New Jersey to lower gas tax one cent per gallon in October
This will be the second year in a row the gas tax has decreased, after last year's 8.3-cent dip. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey’s gas tax will decrease by one penny per gallon starting October 1, with state officials crediting a rise in gas consumption over the last 12 months even as the average cost of gas has spiked.
Expert: Education funding without transparency a disservice to the system
(The Center Square) – One Delaware policy analyst says the education system in the state needs to be revamped, even as the state benefited from more than $866 million in federal funding. Citing a lack of transparency with how Education Stabilization Funding dollars are being spent at the local...
Pennsylvania election rules changes considered
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to...
Report criticizes Maine's child care expansion plan
(The Center Square) – As Maine gears up to spend tens of millions of dollars to expand access to child care, a new report argues that throwing more money at the problem won't fix it. The report by the Maine Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, argues that instead...
Michigan Monday quick hits: Dead voter lawsuit continues
(The Center Square) – Here's a quick wrap-up of stories from the last week. Judge denies dismissal attempt over alleged dead voters on state roll. The U.S. Western District Court of Michigan denied Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss the Public Interest Legal Foundation’s lawsuit for failing to remove deceased registrants from the state’s voter roll.
Analysis: New Jersey election integrity heavily criticized
(The Center Square) – Less than a month after its Democratic governor touted election integrity legislation he signed, New Jersey is ranked by a leading conservative public policy think tank as among the worst states in the country for it. Only five states were worse than the Garden State,...
New Hampshire gets clean energy funds
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $3.5 million from the federal government for clean energy projects that supporters say will create jobs and reduce costs for consumers. The money, provided through the U.S. Department of Energy's State Energy Program, is part of newly-released federal funding approved by...
Spotted lanternfly 'gaining a lot of radio play' for damaging effects to wildlife
(The Center Square) – A bug called the spotted lanternfly has made it on the Illinois 'no fly zone' list. First emerging in Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lantern fly has since placed a strong foothold in eastern states like Pennsylvania and New York. Although there have not yet been sighting reports of the pest, experts are encouraging residents to stay alert due to its serious impacts.
North Carolina grants $17 million for 39 parks, recreation projects
(The Center Square) — More than $17 million in grants for 39 parks and recreation projects will be awarded by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority reviewed 49 applications requesting $20.9 million. In order to...
Polio, once eradicated in the U.S., found in NY counties
SHREVEPORT, La. — The poliovirus, which was eradicated in the U.S. due to the creation of a vaccine in 1955, has been found in New York. Before the introduction of the vaccine, around 600,000 children worldwide became paralyzed each year from the disease. In the U.S., it paralyzed 35,000 people per year.
Georgia officials awarded more than $150M in transportation projects in July
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded more than $150.6 million to 22 projects statewide in July, the first month of the state’s 2023 fiscal year. About a third of the funds (34%) went toward widening and reconstruction projects, while a similar amount (31%) went...
US Supreme Court asked to rule on Nebraska's 'home equity theft' law
All it took for Kevin Fair and his now-deceased wife, Terry, to lose their home of 27 years was failing to pay a $588.21 property tax bill. That set off a process outlined in Nebraska law through which a private firm claimed their mortgage-free, $60,000 home — all 912 square feet of it, with its three bedrooms, one bathroom and partially finished basement.
State-funded crisis pregnancy services may be a year away
Iowa organizations encouraging alternatives to abortion may see increased demand for their services if abortion laws change. But the $500,000 in state funding the Legislature allocated to expand these services is not yet available and new abortion restrictions may come first. The Legislature passed the “More Options for Maternal Support”...
