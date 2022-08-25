ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Two new stores, two new eateries coming to Chesterfield outlet mall

By Joey Schneider
 5 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Louis Premium Outlets, an outlet mall located in Chesterfield, is planning to expand with four new brands this fall.

The mall will open two new stores and two new eateries in the fall. Simon Premium Outlets, which owns the mall, has not yet announced opening dates for any of the four stores.

Nautica, a global lifestyle brand, headlines the new brands at the mall. Nautica offers a wide selection of apparel for men, women and kids, that is “inspired by the sea, designed in the city.” The new shop will be located in Suite 700 across from Reebok.

St. Louis Premium Outlets will also welcome, Perfume Aura in Suite 121, featuring a wide variety of designer fragrances and affordable handbags for men and women. Additionally, two dining options, Charley’s Philly Steaks and Sugar Cane Juice bar will join the Food Court this fall.

The new businesses will give St. Louis Premium Outlets more than 85 retailers upon opening.

SAINT LOUIS, MO
