SFGate
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
SFGate
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
SFGate
Da's Lawsuit Against Potter Handy Law Firm Dismissed, Challenges To Firm’S Ada Cases Continue
A state court judge on Monday dismissed a high-profile lawsuit that former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his Los Angeles counterpart, George Gascon, brought against the San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLC. The civil case, filed April 11 in San Francisco Superior Court, accused Potter Handy and...
Iron Chef Morimoto to open sixth ramen restaurant nationwide, first in California
There will be ramen, lots of it, but also sushi rolls and Peking duck from Iron Chef Morimoto.
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
SFGate
The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California
I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
SFGate
Student found with gun, pot at San Joaquin Valley school
WASCO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and marijuana were seized from a student at a San Joaquin Valley high school, but authorities said there was no indication the youth intended to use the weapon. Staff took the items from the student on Monday at Independence High School in Wasco...
SFGate
Mammoth Cave to improve underground trail
CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Mammoth Cave National Park plans to start improvements this fall on an underground trail with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. The park said in a statement that it will receive about $6.5 million in funding to rehabilitate about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of a trail from the New Entrance to the Frozen Niagara entrance.
Dog rescued after falling 50 feet off Northern California cliff
"This dog just curled up in her lap and was very quiet, very calm and very good."
SFGate
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-312300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...94 to. 104 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71....
