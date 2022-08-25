Read full article on original website
travelnoire.com
You'll Never Guess Which City Is The Happiest In North America
If you’re looking for a dopamine boost, head to Las Vegas. The west coast city has been declared the happiest travel destination in North America by Club Med. Club Med, a company specializing in premium all-inclusive vacation packages, released its list of top 10 happiest travel destinations in tourist destinations.
travelnoire.com
Ghana: The Definitive Travel Guide For 2022
“The country offers tropical beaches like in Hawaii, fascinating historical heritage like Rome, cultural variety like India, diverse wildlife and diversified cuisines and incredible nightlife just like in the USA,” he told Travel Noire. See below the ultimate guide to Ghana, according to Nii Ghana. We get to explore...
travelnoire.com
Emirates Rolls Out Luxury Perks As Official Airline of The US Open
Emirates is once again setting the standard when it comes to sports travel and tourism. For the 11th year in a row, the airline reigns as the Official Airline of the US Open Tennis Championships from August 29 to September 11, 2022. The airline is the world’s largest international airline and has served guests traveling to the US Open since 2012.
travelnoire.com
5 Of The Most Dog-Friendly Countries For Pet-Loving Travelers
Visit one (or all) of these 5 dog friendliest countries for pet-loving travelers. Leaving the fur baby at home isn’t always fun. Worrying about them while away, looking for them before remembering they aren’t there to enjoy that special moment with you can ruin an entire trip. On...
travelnoire.com
New Zealand Airline Offers 'All-You-Can-Fly' Flight Subscription Service
New Zealand airline Sounds Air is debuting their three-month ‘all-you-can-fly’ ticket, according to Euronews. The subscription-based service is known as the Sounds Air Season Pass. It will allow customers to take as many flights as they want during the three months. Andrew Crawford, general manager of Sounds Air,...
travelnoire.com
Frontier Airlines To Launch Five International Destinations From Atlanta International Airport To The Caribbean And Central America
Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will launch a new service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to five new international destinations in November and December 2022. As the company stated, it will offer new service to San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO), Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), San Salvador,...
travelnoire.com
Cancun Airport To Eliminate Use Of Paper FMMs, Issue 180-Day Stay
If you’ve ever found yourself waiting hours to enter Mexico, some new rules may change that wait time from hours to minutes. Cancun International Airport is now a part of a pilot program designed to eliminate the use of paper FMMs for tourists entering Mexico. For years, travelers had...
