The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Showrunners Confirm [SPOILER] Is Dead
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A" We won't lie to you, we have an update on a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin antagonist. In an exclusive chat with E! News celebrating their show's TV Scoop Awards win, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin showrunners Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring answered our biggest questions following the season one finale: Is Chip dead and has season two been confirmed yet? (You can find the full TV Scoop Awards winners list here.)
Barbie Ferreira’s Next Role Following Euphoria Exit Revealed
Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. Barbie Ferreira is booked and busy. Following Ferreira's announcement that she will not appear in season three of Euphoria, it appears she has a new project to look forward to: a new role in a psychological thriller from Prime Video and Blumhouse, titled House of Spoils.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL・
Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast
Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama. The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet
On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Maren Morris Says She Misses Husband Ryan Hurd After He Defended Her in Brittany Aldean Feud
Watch: Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know. Maren Morris is thinking of her husband while on the road. Just days after Ryan Hurd took to Twitter to defend Maren amid her social media feud with Brittany Aldean, the "My Church" singer, who has been traveling for her Humble Quest tour, reflected on touring with a toddler and missing her husband.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up After 4 Years of Dating
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship. The Titanic star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News. E! News has...
The Truth About Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status After Their Vacation
Watch: Bradley Cooper DATING Huma Abedin Thanks to Anna Wintour?. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make co-parenting look like a tropical vacation. On Aug. 28, Irina shared a glimpse into their life as co-parents by posting a carousel of images from a recent beach vacation they took with their daughter Lea. One of the photos in her roundup featured both Irina and Bradley posing together on the sand. The supermodel paired the post with a red heart emoji, leading many fans to speculate that she and the A Star Is Born actor—who split in 2019—were back on.
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Controversy Over Mom's 60th Birthday "Hoedown" Party Pics
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Sydney Sweeney wants you to know that sometimes a birthday party is just a birthday party. On Aug. 27, the Euphoria star drew controversy after posting images from their mother Lisa's Western-themed 60th birthday celebration on Instagram. She captioned her post, "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word
Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot. Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kim for Controversial Variety Interview in Kardashians Trailer
Watch: Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz. Khloe Kardashian understands the backlash. In the new trailer for The Kardashians released Aug. 29, Khloe calls out her sister Kim Kardashian over her controversial Variety interview in which she advised people to "get your f--king ass up and work." "No...
Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Video of Her Serenading Ben Affleck at Their Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez is getting real about how she feels after an intimate moment from her and Ben Affleck's wedding ceremony was leaked. During the couple's lavish Aug. 20 celebration in Georgia, the "I'm Real" singer serenaded her husband with...
Here Are All the Contenders to Be The Bachelor in Season 27
Do you feel change in the air? No, we're not talking about the start of fall and all things pumpkin, though we are referring to something equally as basic: The official announcement revealing who will be the next star of The Bachelor. As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's dramatic dual...
Outlander’s Newest Cast Members Reveal What to Expect From Season 7
Watch: "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!. Outlander's newest cast members have finally introduced themselves. On Aug. 30, the show's Twitter account posted a video of Jason Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small, who will play Denzell and Rachel, respectively, captioned: "Meet the fabulous pair playing the Hunters." In...
See Daniel Radcliffe Transform Into "Weird Al" Yankovic in First Biopic Trailer
Watch: Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic. Daniel Radcliffe has us doing a double take. On Aug. 29, the first trailer for the Eric Appel-directed Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was released, and the Harry Potter alum completely nailed his transformation into "Weird" Al Yankovic. In the nearly three-minute...
Nina Dobrev Pays Tribute to Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean After Death
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Shortly after the passing of Charlbi Dean was confirmed, Nina Dobrev took to social media to pay tribute to the actress. On her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old posted a sweet boomerang clip of the pals all glammed up and hanging out...
How Hocus Pocus 2 Plans to Honor the Original With a New Story
Watch: "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets. Hocus Pocus 2 isn't about to lose its magic. The sequel, coming this fall to Disney, will pay homage to the first film, which put a spell on viewers nearly 30 years ago. "How do you capture the...
